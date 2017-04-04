Darktrace Antigena Launched: New Era as Cyber AI Fights Back

Customers Harness AI to Autonomously Fight Back Against In-Progress Threats

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Darktrace, the world's leading machine learning company for cyber security, and creators of the Enterprise Immune System, today announced the general availability of Darktrace Antigena, the first solution to react autonomously against in-progress cyber-threats. Top Darktrace customers have proven that Darktrace Antigena augments their human security teams, taking automatic action against the evolving cyber-threats targeting their networks. The machine fights back.

"Our new reality is that cyber-attacks are becoming faster than we could have ever imagined," commented Michael Sherwood, CIO, City of Las Vegas. "Darktrace Antigena is the only automated response technology on the market that is capable of fighting the most important battles for us. Using Darktrace's AI, we can now stop never-before-seen threats in their tracks, allowing us to remain uniquely proactive in the face of a rapidly-changing threat landscape."

"Darktrace Antigena has enabled us to take our cyber defense to the next level," commented Steve Drury, COO, Family Building Society. "Protecting our systems and data from the ever increasing cyber-threat is now a fundamental requirement. Our customers would expect nothing less, so it is critical that we are able to detect and respond to any unusual activities in our information systems as soon as they emerge. We were impressed with the power of Darktrace Antigena when we saw it in action during the Proof of Value. After a period of learning, the Antigena logic demonstrated its power to detect and contain potential ransomware attacks by blocking unusual traffic instantaneously, proving that Darktrace Antigena's ability to fight against in-progress threats is a real game-changer."

The Enterprise Immune System is the only proven application of machine learning that automates the process of both detecting and responding to cyber-threats inside a network. Modeled after the most powerful biological system, the human immune system, the disruptive technology leverages advances in machine learning and probabilistic mathematics to learn the normal 'pattern of life' for every user and device in a network.

Darktrace Antigena then uses that understanding to automatically respond to serious threats by taking proportionate, remedial action that neutralizes threats and allows the security team precious time to catch up. As a part of the Enterprise Immune System, Darktrace Antigena acts like a digital antibody, taking only very targeted action -- for example, it can slow down or stop a compromised connection or device, but does not impact normal business operations.

"With Antigena, Darktrace has added the ability for its customers to level the playing field by containing attacks until responders can root out their cause and eradicate them," commented Rik Turner, Senior Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions at Ovum.

To date, the Enterprise Immune System has detected over 30,000 previously unknown in-progress attacks. Some real-world examples of threat scenarios that Darktrace Antigena has mitigated include:

Capital management firm: Darktrace Antigena stopped sensitive customer information from being stolen by an external attacker. It created an automatic response when an attacker was detected making suspicious connections to a device inside the network while conducting reconnaissance.

Financial software company: Darktrace Antigena swiftly mitigated a malware attack when a device was infected by a malicious Trojan which was scanning hundreds of devices for open channels of communication in a suspected attempt to exploit vulnerabilities. Darktrace Antigena blocked outgoing connections from the device, allowing it to be isolated and cleaned before the infection could develop further.

Healthcare organization: Darktrace Antigena autonomously took action to stop a ransomware attack in its tracks. An employee inadvertently downloaded a malicious file received in an email -- the malware immediately started to encrypt data on the employee's computer. Within thirty seconds, Antigena had isolated the device and stopped the attack before it spread across the network.





"Demand for Darktrace Antigena is very strong," said Nicole Eagan, CEO, Darktrace. "Security teams should be spending time looking forward, analyzing how business decisions impact cyber risk, not in constant firefighting mode. Darktrace Antigena's automated response is a fundamental step change in the evolution of cyber defense and fulfils our Enterprise Immune System vision."

For more information, please visit www.darktrace.com/antigena or request the data sheet here.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is the world's leading machine learning company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, the Enterprise Immune System uses AI algorithms to automatically detect and take action against cyber-threats within all types of networks, including physical, cloud and virtualized networks, as well as IoT and industrial control systems. A self-configuring platform, Darktrace requires no prior set-up, identifying advanced threats in real time, including zero-days, insiders and stealthy, silent attackers. Headquartered in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK, Darktrace has 23 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.darktrace.com