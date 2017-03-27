Darnley Bay Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report, Appoints Community Relations Manager

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Darnley Bay Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE:DBL) ("Darnley Bay" or the "Company") has filed a Technical Report on the Pine Point Project, NWT, further to the Company's press release of March 4, 2017. The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has been filed on the issuer's profile on SEDAR. Based on drilling and other work from previous operators, the resources cover 15 of the 60 known historical deposits on the 21,000-hectare lead-zinc property. There has been more than 1.3 million metres of drilling in more than 18,000 holes on the Pine Point property by previous operators, including Cominco, Westmin and Tamerlane. The report was prepared by independent consultants Albert Daniel Siega, PEng, and Paul Gann, PGeo. The Company is preparing a assessment (PEA) including 11 of these deposits which is expected to be completed in early April.

The Company also announces the appointment of Denise Lockett as Manager, Community Relations. Ms. Lockett has more than 25 years of experience in community relations, licencing, socio-economic agreements at more than 40 mining and exploration projects in the Canadian north with a strong focus on corporate social responsibility.

Stanley Clemmer, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented in this press release.

