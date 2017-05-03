Darren Kavinoky's Historic Journey Across America Recently Launched From the Set of the Dr. Phil Show and Is Already Changing Lives Around the World

With the #WhatsMyWin initiative getting international media attention, Darren Kavinoky continues to inspire change, raise awareness, and prove that nothing will stop him from crossing the country

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Golden Image Enterprises, the team behind Darren Kavinoky's inspirational journey across the United States, announced today that entrepreneur, and founder of 1-800-NO-CUFFS, Darren Kavinoky continues to prove that ordinary people can accomplish and inspire extraordinary things when they have the desire to keep moving forward and know where they're going. Whether making a commitment to monitor your health at a higi health station, walk around the block, or propel yourself across the United States, Darren's journey has had a greater impact than ever imagined.

Launching from the legendary stage of The Dr. Phil Show on April 21, 2017, Darren, his running partner Kyle Gaffney, and crew set off on a truly extraordinary journey from the Pacific Ocean to New York City. With the support of incredible sponsors and extensive media attention, Darren, Kyle, and the team have vowed to keep moving forward at all costs. In spite of the expected rigors of the road, unforeseen injuries, and various detours, one thing is certain, nothing will stop Darren and his team from seeing their mission through to the finish. Whether they have to walk, run, pedal, or crawl to The Big Apple, Darren and the team are inspiring people to share their wins, get moving, and change their lives with every mile.

Darren Kavinoky said, "The countless hours of training and thousands of pre-launch miles can never prepare you for the reality of the road, which is exactly why we set out on this journey -- to show that ordinary people can do extraordinary things if we just keep moving forward. From incapacitating injuries to profound human support in remote cities, we are experiencing it all and it truly has made us stronger and more committed to giving up what it looks like. Meaning, it may not be pretty, but whether we are running, pedaling, or crawling, nothing will stop us from propelling ourselves across this beautiful country and being an example of what is possible." Kavinoky continued, "As I've said before, this journey is not about me! This journey across America is about finding ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and empowering them to share their own experience, strength, hope, and wins with even more people around the globe. We understand firsthand that there are hurdles and setbacks along every journey; however, there is always a way to be better than yesterday and that is the message we want everyone to embrace. While our mission is to cross the country, our goal is to inspire change; ironically, it is the support from people making life changes as a result of our journey that has kept us moving forward."

With Golden Image's What's My Win initiative, Darren Kavinoky, various strategic partners, celebrities, musicians, media personalities, and initiative supporters will be promoting #whatsmywin across all social media platforms to find, recognize, and reward individuals around the world for their wellness wins. In an effort to encourage, not intimidate, the What's My Win initiative exists to inspire humans to find their own wins regardless of where they are on their respective journey. As long as it is one positive step toward wellness, it is a win for us all. Darren and his team will be moving from town to town across the United States in an effort to find people who have shared their wins and recognize them for their accomplishments.

Darren, Kyle, and their team continue to stop at various higi wellness kiosks along the way and track their readings. Higi enables users and Darren's supporters to collect and track their biometric readings and activity data in an all-in-one personal record generated from higi stations (at over 11,000 food, drug, mass retail locations) and from over 70+ activity trackers and health devices. As a result, Darren, Golden Image, and higi will work together with influencers to empower consumers to know their numbers to promote positive behavior change, which is paramount to Darren and his mission to encourage everyone to monitor their wellness.

To learn more about Golden Image Enterprises, track Darren Kavinoky and Kyle Gaffney's Journey Across America, and the What's My Win (#whatsmywin) initiative, click here or find us on twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

About Golden Image Enterprises

Golden Image Enterprises is a global health and wellness collective of inspirational celebrities, wellness experts, social media personalities, legendary musicians, and top business innovators committed to one singular mission: elevate global health and wellness by challenging humanity to take a proactive role in their own transformation. Through daily participation in challenges designed to inform and transform, authentic change begins the moment a participant engages and grows stronger with each completed task. Whether you're a fitness fanatic or currently living a sedentary lifestyle, Golden Image was formed to support and empower a person's desire to change with the tools and inspiration needed to turn that decision into a sustainable transformation. With Golden Image's team of multidiscipline wellness crusaders, their focus is to incorporate creative and compelling ways to balance health, wellness, and entertainment into awareness campaigns designed to inspire, motivate, and engage participants in long-term, wellness initiatives.

About Darren Kavinoky (@DarrenKavinoky)

Darren Kavinoky is the co-creator and host of the hit TV show Deadly Sins on Investigation Discovery. He is also the co-host of Did He Do It? and the featured "criminal interventionist" on Breaking Point, also on the ID network. Darren is also a certified interventionist, attorney and legal analyst, and "misbehavior" expert who appears constantly on the Today show, The View, Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, Dr. Phil, Dr. Drew, CNN, HLN, Fox News, and countless other TV and radio shows.

He is the founder of 1.800.NoCuffs -- The Kavinoky Law Firm and is known as an award-winning criminal defense attorney. The American Trial Lawyers Association has named him one of the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in California" each year since 2007. Los Angeles magazine has identified Darren as a "SuperLawyer" every year since 2010. Darren received an "AV Preeminent Rating" by Martindale-Hubbell (a peer review ranking that signals the highest level of professional excellence and ethics); a perfect 10.0 Rating by Avvo.com (an independent attorney ranking site), and many other accolades. Darren has also authored three legal textbooks for major legal publishers in the field of criminal law.