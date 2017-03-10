Daryl Graham Joins Strada Education Network

Longtime Philanthropy Executive Now With Indianapolis-Based Nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Strada Education Network℠, formerly USA Funds®, announces the appointment of Daryl A. Graham as senior vice president, Philanthropy.

Graham manages Strada Education's strategic philanthropic investments, nationally, and locally, and overall grants management.

His work at Strada Education will advance proposals and ideas that support the organization's focus on Completion With a Purpose®, building a more purposeful path for students to and through college and on to rewarding careers and successful lives.

Previously Graham spent 15 years with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Wilmington, Del., serving more than a decade as vice president and relationship manager. In that role, he identified grant-making, sponsorship and volunteerism opportunities for the firm.

"Daryl brings to Strada Education an impressive background in philanthropy and outreach initiatives," said Carol D'Amico, Strada Education executive vice president, Mission Advancement and Philanthropy. "His leadership will be key as we elevate our efforts to bolster college and career success in the local community and across the nation."

Graham has served on the boards of a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the Delaware Grantmakers Association, and has received several awards recognizing his leadership. He is a graduate of Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Strada Education Network, formerly USA Funds, is a new kind of nonprofit organization that takes a fresh approach to improving the college-to-career connection. Through a unique combination of strategic philanthropy, research and insights, and innovative solutions, Strada Education Network advances Completion With a Purpose, building a more purposeful path for America's students to rewarding careers and fulfilling lives. Learn more at StradaEducation.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132748/Images/Graham_Daryl-300dpi-44a814d2d22185a5b457c7f8e45cea97.jpg