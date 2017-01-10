DashBid Announces Jay Wardle as Chief Revenue Officer

Former AOL and American Express executive to lead sales organization and promote adoption of the DBeX Engagement Spectrum

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - DashBid today announced that Jay Wardle has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Jay is an experienced leader in the digital advertising space, spending over 17 years at AOL and American Express. In this role, Jay will lead the revenue team, focusing on evangelizing the DashBid Exchange (DBeX), driving revenue growth and securing key partnerships.

"As the company builds out DBeX and the DashBid Engagement Spectrum, we needed a key player with global expertise and deep-rooted relationships in the digital advertising ecosystem. Jay brings this and much more," said Rodger Wells, CEO of DashBid. "Jay is joining DashBid at a pivotal moment as we redefine how consumers engage with digital video and how brands reach the right customers at the right time."

Jay spent more than six years at AOL, where he led a team responsible for selling AOL's product portfolio and owned and operated properties. In his role, he fostered relationships with top tier and independent advertising and media buying agencies spanning all sectors and categories. Prior to AOL, Jay was the director of corporate sales for American Express and led global relationships across the company's print and digital portfolio.

"With more than 17 years experience in integrated media I've had the opportunity to watch the industry and accompanying technologies evolve from conceptualization to implementation and beyond," said Jay. "There are a number of innovative changes happening in the programmatic and digital advertising space. I believe DashBid is poised to capitalize on these opportunities and I am excited to be a part of the leadership team and help take this company and industry to the next level."

About DashBid

DashBid is a supply-side platform (SSP) and advertising exchange focused on creating deep connections between brands and consumers. The company works directly with publishers and media buying agencies to help them easily manage and sell online advertising inventory. DashBid's Exchange (DBeX) is powered by the DBeX Engagement Spectrum, a first of its kind technology that allows advertisers to buy against engagement metrics beyond impressions, viewability, and demographics. DashBid works with dozens of programmatic sales channels across desktop and mobile, serving nearly 500 million video impressions each month. DashBid is headquartered in New York and operates globally. For more information, please visit: www.dashbid.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/9/11G126896/Images/jaywardle-b2e1431c824cb951968bbfe4bb6894e7.jpg