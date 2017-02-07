DashBid Debuts in the #1 Spot on Pixalate's First-Ever International Video Seller Trust Index

New video index is a cross-platform rating system for video advertising, spanning connected TV, mobile, and desktop video

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - DashBid, an advertising exchange that creates deep connections between brands and consumers, today announced that the Company has debuted as #1 on Pixalate's first-ever International Video Seller Trust Index (VSTI). The Index focuses on video sellers that deliver impressions to international sellers and is a cross-platform rating system for video advertising, spanning connected TV, mobile and desktop video.

"DashBid is committed to building an exchange focused on transparency and quality. We have invested numerous resources to battle invalid traffic over the last year and have implemented brand safety measures and pre-bid technology to ensure we are creating a safe and trusted marketplace for both advertisers and publishers," says Rodger Wells, CEO of DashBid. "The Pixalate ranking is a testament of our ongoing dedication and hard work to maintain the highest standards of quality in the industry."

DashBid recently announced the availability of the DashBid Exchange (DBeX), which is powered by the DBeX Engagement Spectrum. The DBeX Engagement Spectrum is a first of its kind feature allowing advertisers to buy against engagement metrics beyond impressions, viewability, and demographics. Using DBeX, advertisers can buy against the Engagement Spectrum with the assurance of high-quality traffic screened through DashBid's fraud filter technology. This ensures advertisers are only targeting 100% human and bot-free traffic.

The Pixalate International Video Seller Trust Index is an industry-first, cross-screen rating system for video advertising sellers. Video supply providers are ranked for inventory and traffic quality by type (GIVT, SIVT) using the same proprietary invalid traffic algorithm used for the GSTI and MSTI.

To access a copy of the Pixalate International Video Seller Trust Index including the methodology, please visit: http://www.pixalate.com.

About DashBid

DashBid is a supply-side platform (SSP) and advertising exchange focused on creating deep connections between brands and consumers. The company works directly with publishers and media buying agencies to help them easily manage and sell online advertising inventory. DashBid's Exchange (DBeX) is powered by the DBeX Engagement Spectrum, a first of its kind technology that allows advertisers to buy against engagement metrics beyond impressions, viewability, and demographics. DashBid works with dozens of programmatic sales channels across desktop and mobile, serving nearly 500 million video impressions each month. DashBid is headquartered in New York and operates globally. For more information, please visit: www.dashbid.com.