DASHUB Debuts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Dashub.com, a leading online vehicle marketplace, announced today their entry into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend in the Kobalt 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The company is continuing its marketing partnership with veteran team owner Rick Ware of Rick Ware Racing, who in 2016 fielded a DASHUB entry as the primary sponsor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona.

Former 2011 "Rookie of the Year" Timmy Hill will be driving the #51 DASHUB racing Chevrolet -- with DASHUB as the primary sponsor. The 400-mile race will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 3:30 PM (EDT) on Sunday.

President and CEO of DASHUB Max Kane stated, "We are excited to be back with NASCAR particularly in the Cup Series that now includes Monster Energy and its demographic and the new format with three racing segments. More than ever, NASCAR presents a great fit for DASHUB."

Following Sunday's race, DASHUB will be lining up select races for the 2017 season.

About DASHUB: DASHUB is an online vehicle marketplace that gives registered customers access to over 150,000 vehicles available at dealer auctions across North America. DASHUB's model allows consumers to save thousands on their vehicle purchases. DASHUB ensures VIP treatment from beginning to end by assigning a vehicle specialist to every customer. Registration is free at http://dashub.com.