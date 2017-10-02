Data Dynamics SVP, Cuong Le, to Speak at NetApp Insight Conference in Las Vegas

Attendees to Learn How to Break Through Technology Barriers to Unleash the Power of the Cloud with Intelligent File Management

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - NetApp Insight - Data Dynamics, Inc., a leader in intelligent file management, today announced that its SVP of Field Operations, Cuong Le will speak at the NetApp Insight™ 2017 Conference. The conference will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on October 2-5. Le's session, titled "Data Dynamics: Unleash the Power of the Cloud with Intelligent File Management," will take place on Tuesday, October 3rd from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PDT in the Jasmine F conference room at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Hall. Data Dynamics is also a Gold Sponsor of NetApp Insight 2017. We invite attendees to visit us at Booth #202 to learn more.

Why Attend:

Le's session will address the current struggles that enterprises are facing today to unleash the power of the cloud amidst rapid data growth, non-compatible storage platforms and budgetary constraints. Enterprises desperately need an Intelligent File Management solution to manage data across heterogeneous storage platforms, including the cloud. In this session, Le will introduce StorageX 8.0 -- the latest release of the leading file management solution by Data Dynamics. Learn how StorageX's dynamic file management solution can deeply analyze file properties and help you know your data; take action by moving your data to where you need it; manage your file environment to deliver optimization and agility to your business, and modernize your environment with APIs to integrate intelligent file management into your applications. Using open standards, StorageX removes the barriers that exist across proprietary file storage types, including S3 object storage.

Attendees will learn:

Dynamic file management enables enterprise file cloud

Integrate file management practices into IT service management and DevOps

Leverage the cloud and object storage as a tier in your file management strategy

About Cuong Le:

Cuong Le brings over 20 years of IT experience in enterprise infrastructure sales, marketing, and development for leading enterprises in financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. His domain expertise in storage, server, and systems management are instrumental in helping customers innovate and address their business requirements to drive greater business agility, speed of delivery and to maximize the value of their investments long-term. Prior to joining Data Dynamics, Cuong was the Executive Director of Enterprise Technical Sales at Lenovo and was responsible for leading the world wide technical sales community for the Lenovo Enterprise Business Group. Prior to his role at Lenovo, he was the Director of Worldwide x86 and Pure Systems Technical Sales at IBM and was responsible for transitioning the IBM x86 technical sales organization to Lenovo as part of Lenovo's acquisition of the IBM x86 business. In his role in development at IBM he was awarded 17 patents. Le earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Arizona.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leader in intelligent file management solutions that empower enterprises to seamlessly analyze, move, manage and modernize critical data across hybrid, cloud and object-based storage infrastructures for true business transformation. Its award-winning StorageX platform eliminates vendor lock-in and provides a policy-based, storage management platform to provide the insight, agility, and operational efficiency to transform your data assets into competitive advantage. Used today by 24 of the top Fortune 100 companies, StorageX has optimized more than 160 PB of storage, saving more than 80 years in project time and $80 million in total storage costs. For more information, please visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com