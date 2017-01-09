Data Facts Expands Lending Solution Sales Team with Customer Success Manager

MEMPHIS TN--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Data Facts, Inc, a nationwide supplier of lending product solutions, recently announced a new position within their Lending Division Sales Team. Jennifer Hamby will be maximizing client efficiency with her new role as Customer Success Manager.

Jennifer Hamby, who has served in previous sales, operations, and marketing roles at Data Facts, will be responsible for current client growth and satisfaction in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Hamby, a Nashville native, is enthusiastic about her newest role. "Data Facts is a fantastic company with an authentic focus on client satisfaction. My extensive experience in our product suite, as well as my commitment to provide a consultative approach to servicing our clients, makes this position a natural transition for me."

The Customer Success Manager position requires keen analytics of each client's processes, and then recommendations that will increase their ability to close loans in a more streamlined manner. Data Facts expects this new role to save clients thousands of dollars and hours of productivity time.

Julie Wink, Executive Vice-President for Data Facts, comments. "We strive to consistently provide our client partners with solutions to streamline their business. Within this role, Jennifer will help accomplish this by working closely with customers to proactively increase efficiency. We are confident she will accomplish great things for both our clients and sales team."

Jennifer has worked in the financial sector since 1996, and with Data Facts since 2007. She is a former member of the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association (NMBA), and served on the Advisory Board for Tennessee Mortgage Bankers Association (TNMBA) and NMBA .

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending professionals to help them reach sound lending decisions. Headquartered in Cordova, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, and is committed to ongoing education and industry involvement so they stay on the forefront of industry regulations. This insight allows them to provide a suite of comprehensive solutions such as credit reports, fraud products, tax and social security verifications, flood solutions, and an appraisal ordering platform, to help clients close more, faster and easier. Their dedication to operational excellence and personalized support has solidified them as an industry leader for almost three decades.

Their commitment to above industry standards is proven by their NAPBS accreditation, sustaining SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, all staff members upholding FCRA certification, and maintaining active roles on the NCRA and multiple MBA boards.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

In addition, Data Facts, Inc is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned business.

