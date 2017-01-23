Data Facts, Inc. Announces Expansion of Background Screening Sales Team

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Data Facts, Inc, a nationwide supplier of background screening solutions that clients rely on for hiring decisions, is proud to announce an addition to their sales team. Ed Gostcowski recently accepted a role as National Account Executive.

Ed comes to Data Facts with two decades of sales experience. In the past, he served in sales in the payroll industry, and has spent the past nine years in the background screening industry. "Data Facts is a dynamic firm, and I'm happy for the chance to be a part of it. Their focus on client satisfaction is unmatched in this industry," says Gostcowski. His main initiative will be connecting with Enterprise-sized employers in the New York and New Jersey markets.

Julie Henderson, the Director of Sales for the Data Facts Background Screening division, explains it simply as "Ed brings with him a long list of selling wins, a keen business acumen, and thorough follow through. These strengths will be instrumental in helping us expand our business into a brand-new area. We are confident he will show exemplary performance within our sales team."

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided clients with background screening information they trust and rely on to reach sound hiring decisions. Headquartered in Cordova, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, services clients nationally and internationally, and specializes in customized background screening solutions for a multitude of industries. Their dedication to operational excellence, advanced Applicant Tracking System integrations, and a U.S. based support team has solidified them as an industry leader for almost three decades.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Data Facts is an NAPBS accredited company, certified as a women-owned diversified supplier by the WBENC, and has attained their SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certification. For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website.

