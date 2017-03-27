Data Facts, Inc. Announces New Automated I-9 & E-Verify Solution for Background Screening Clients

MEMPHIS TN--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Data Facts, Inc., a national and international provider of background screening solutions, recently announced an addition to their current suite of background screening and monitoring products.

In an effort to keep their client partners in compliance with current I-9 regulations, Data Facts chose to offer a compliant, end-to-end I-9 product that allows companies to prepare, manage, store, and audit I-9 forms electronically and integrates with E-Verify seamlessly.

The current regulatory climate drove this decision. In the last few years, Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) has significantly increased audits in relation to I-9 compliance, making I-9 errors one of the biggest, most costly paperwork mistakes companies can make.

Lisa P. May, Senior Vice-President of Data Facts, points out the benefits of automating the process. "An electronic I-9 system helps ensure compliance, increase accurate record keeping, and ready them for an audit. And with ICE penalties ranging from $256 to $2156 per I-9 form violation, businesses need to look for a more accurate approach than the outdated pen and paper system."

It is estimated that there are over 85 potential errors possible on an I-9 form. With the electronic system, there is no risk of using an old form because the forms will always be up to date. Data Facts' I-9 electronic system also assures that input is valid and properly formatted, provides digital storage in PDF form, multiple order options, expiration notices and an auto purge feature.

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided clients with background screening information they trust and rely on to reach sound hiring decisions. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, services clients nationally and internationally, and specializes in customized background screening solutions for a multitude of industries. Their dedication to operational excellence, advanced Applicant Tracking System integrations, and a U.S. based support team has solidified them as an industry leader for almost three decades.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of The Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Data Facts is an NAPBS accredited company, certified as a women-owned diversified supplier by the WBENC, and has attained their SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certification. For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc. at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website. Follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening, connect with them on Linkedin at Data Facts Inc, and subscribe to The Data Facts Background Screening Blog to stay abreast of important industry news and information.