Data Facts Inc. Commits to Personalized Service with Three New Client Service Experts

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Data Facts, Inc, a nationwide supplier of background screening solutions clients rely on for hiring decisions, proudly announces the addition of three new Client Service Experts to their Background Screening Division.

Lindsay Higgins, Meghan Sides, and Jennifer Taylor stepped into their new roles at the beginning of January. Higgins, an award-winning Data Facts employee, has proven her keen client service expertise for seven years in a Sales Assistant role. Sides caught management's eye with her high productivity and her passion for client satisfaction. Taylor cut her teeth with Data Facts as an Inside Account Executive and excelled at building strong client relationships. Each of these team members brings an exciting, committed approach that elevates the Data Facts customer experience.

The position of Client Service Expert requires several key responsibilities. Each Expert must provide thorough client training and follow-up, proactively address changes in client processes, and offer prompt client issue resolution. An intense understanding of Data Facts' suite of background screening product offerings, as well as a strong client servicing background, is integral to the position's success.

The Director of Sales for the Data Facts Background Screening Division, Julie Henderson, explains. "We strive to consistently provide our clients with solutions they need to hire the best people. Within this role, Lindsay, Meghan, and Jennifer will help accomplish this by working closely with customers to keep their processes progressing successfully. We are confident each Client Service Expert will build greater customer satisfaction and forge strong vendor/client relationships."

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided clients with background screening information they trust and rely on to reach sound hiring decisions. Headquartered in Cordova, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, services clients nationally and internationally, and specializes in customized background screening solutions for a multitude of industries. Their dedication to operational excellence, advanced Applicant Tracking System integrations, and a U.S. based support team has solidified them as an industry leader for almost three decades.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Data Facts is an NAPBS accredited company, certified as a women-owned diversified supplier by the WBENC, and has attained their SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certification. For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc. at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website.

