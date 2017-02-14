Data Facts, Inc. Honors Top Performers at Awards Ceremony in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Data Facts Inc, a nationwide provider of background screening and mortgage lending solutions, recently recognized the 2016 top performers. This year's awards were presented to honorees during a banquet at The Peabody Hotel in Memphis TN. The entire company was in attendance.

The 2016 Eagle Award, honoring the Account Executive who closed the largest amount of new business in the previous calendar year, went to Julie Henderson, the Director of Sales for the Background Screening division. Henderson landed this award for the second year in a row.

Brenda Duncan was the recipient of The Lynne Lucy Legacy Award. The Lynne Lucy Legacy Award is given to a member of the Operations Department who delivers exceptional customer service throughout the year. Brenda is the Lending Solutions Level 2 Team Leader.

The Shining Star Award is awarded annually to the top performing administrative team member who has shown exemplary integrity, consistency, and work ethic. This year's Shining Star Award recipient was Data Facts' Accounting Specialist, Julie Phillips.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to a new employee who "really stepped up and immediately made a difference." This year's proud winner was Matt Scott, Data Facts' Marketing Specialist and Graphic Design Associate.

The Lynne Lucy Award, Shining Star Award, and Rookie of the Year Award recipients are chosen by nominations from co-workers, and then the winner is determined by the CEO and EVP, Daphne Large and Julie Wink. The night's top award, The Diamond Award, is chosen from the winner of the Eagle Award, Lynne Lucy Award, and the Shining Star Award. Brenda Duncan snagged this prestigious award for her commitment to accuracy, highly productive performance, and her enthusiastic attitude. "I feel blessed and humbled to be recognized this way," Brenda stated after the ceremony.

Large and Wink are passionate about recognizing the top performers at Data Facts. "We want to honor and acknowledge those who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to Data Facts, and who are truly extraordinary," comments Large about this year's winners. "Our success begins with our people."

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending and background screening professionals to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. The company maintains a national footprint, keeps a close eye on technological development, and stays at the forefront of industry compliance and regulations. This insight allows them to provide a suite of comprehensive solutions to advance their clients' efficiency in sound decision making. Their dedication to operational excellence and personalized support has solidified them as an industry leader.

Their commitment to the above industry standards is proven by their NAPBS accreditation, sustaining SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, all staff members upholding FCRA certification, and maintaining active roles on the NCRA and multiple MBA boards.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc. at 901-685-7599 or email info@datafacts.com. Subscribe to their lending solution or background screening blog, follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening and @dflending, and connect on LinkedIn at Data Facts, Inc. to stay abreast of industry updates.