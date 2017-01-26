Data Facts, Inc. Sponsors Table at Middle Tennessee Heart Gala

NASHVILLE TN--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Data Facts, Inc, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending and background screening solutions, has long been active with charitable contributions in the national and local communities they serve. The Tennessee-based company is sponsoring a table at Middle Tennessee Heart Gala, to be held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Saturday, January 28th, 2017.

The event benefits the American Heart Association. Last year's gala raised just over $71 million nationwide, allowing for funding of life-saving research and prevention programs within the Middle Tennessee community and across the country.

Jennifer Hamby, the Client Success Manager for Data Facts, is enthusiastic to be part of such a great cause. "This event does a fabulous job supporting important cardiovascular research and ongoing community education. Data Facts is honored to be able to contribute to its success."

For years, Data Facts has been an avid participant in a variety of local and national charitable organizations, and encourages their staff to do the same. "We strive to practice good corporate citizenship by giving back. We all believe we can make a difference, and it's woven into our company culture," explains Executive Vice-President, Julie Wink.

About The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, the organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. They fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives.

They are the nation's leader in CPR education training. Helping people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and providing science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients are two main initiatives. The association has funded more than $3.8 billion in heart disease and stroke research, more than any organization outside the federal government.

About Data Facts, Inc.

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending and background screening professionals to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. Headquartered in Cordova, TN, the company maintains a national footprint, services clients nationally and internationally, and specializes in customized solutions for a multitude of industries. Their dedication to operational excellence, advanced technological integrations, and a U.S. based support team has solidified them as an industry leader for almost three decades.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal's Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Data Facts is an NAPBS accredited company, certified as a women-owned diversified supplier by the WBENC, and has attained their SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certification. For more information, please contact Data Facts, Inc at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website, and connect with them on LinkedIn at Data Facts Inc. to stay abreast of important industry news and information.