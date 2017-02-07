Data Foundry Announces Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partnership

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Data Foundry is now an official Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner. ExpressRoute is a private, dedicated network connection between Microsoft Azure data centers and our customers' IT environments. Azure ExpressRoute is one of the multiple paths to the cloud included in Data Foundry's CloudTap service. CloudTap™ provides secure, end-to-end private connections to top cloud service providers such as AWS, CenturyLink, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Through CloudTap, customer data does not have to traverse the public Internet. Companies can work with greater security, higher performance connections and greater network reliability. In addition to providing cross connects from our customers' data center environments to the cloud, we also provide cross connect services for any business that wants to connect their corporate office to the cloud.

Mark Noonan, Data Foundry's Vice President of Sales states, "We've taken strides to boost our cloud offering to support customers' hybrid cloud strategies, and we are pleased to become an official Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner. This partnership adds value to our CloudTap service and provides our customers with secure, high-throughput access to Microsoft's cloud services."

Azure ExpressRoute will allow customers to utilize Azure cloud services, including tools such as Office 365, Skype for Business and Sharepoint with greater confidence in network performance and security.

Through Azure ExpressRoute, Data Foundry's customers are provided with redundant and diverse paths to Microsoft Azure data centers. They can also choose from multiple connection speeds with scalable bandwidth up to 10 Gbps.

About Data Foundry

Data Foundry is a privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas that provides data center colocation, disaster recovery and managed services for enterprise customers across a variety of industries including energy, healthcare and financial services. The company's premier data centers are supported by experienced onsite technicians, security staff and customer support 24 X 7 X 365. Founded in 1994, Data Foundry was one of the first 50 Internet Service Providers in the United States. Today, Data Foundry owns and operates purpose-built, carrier-neutral data centers in Texas and operates a global network with colocation presences for deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.datafoundry.com or call 1.888.839.2794.