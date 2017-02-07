Data I/O Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results to be Announced on February 23, 2017

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in several upcoming investor events.

Event: AGC Partners' 13th Annual West Coast Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference

Date/time: Tuesday, February 14, 2017, with presentation at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time and one-on-one meetings

Location: The Park Central San Francisco in San Francisco, CA

Event: Financial Results Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2016 Ended December 31, 2016

Date/time: Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time

Details: See below

Event: 29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date/time: Monday-Tuesday, March 13-14, 2017, with presentation and one-on-one meetings

Location: The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA

Data I/O Corporation will release the company's financial results after the market closes on February 23, 2017. To listen to the conference call, please dial (612) 234-9960, passcode: DAIO. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 9, 2017. To access the replay, please dial (320) 365-3844, access code 417404. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; visit the News and Events section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and military/aerospace markets. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.