Data I/O Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Events

2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Scheduled for October 26, 2017

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call, October 26, 2017

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Management will hold the conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time. Data I/O Corporation will release the company's financial results after the market closes that same day.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (612) 234-9959, passcode: DAIO. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 9, 2017. To access the replay, please dial (320) 365-3844, access code 431940. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; visit the News and Events section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

Roth Capital 3rd Annual Technology Corporate Access Day, November 15, 2017

Data I/O will be participating in Roth Capital's Corporate Access Day for technology companies on November 15, 2017 in New York City, marking the Company's first appearance at this event. One-on-one meetings with institutional investment firms will be scheduled throughout the day.

Craig-Hallum 8th Annual Alpha Select Conference, November 16, 2017

Data I/O will be participating in Craig-Hallum's Alpha Select conference on November 16, 2017 in New York City at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, marking the Company's first appearance at this event. One-on-one meetings with institutional investment firms will be scheduled throughout the day.

LD Micro 10th Annual Main Event, December 5, 2017

Data I/O will be participating in LD Micro's Main Event conference on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. In addition to a group presentation scheduled for 11:00 am Pacific Time, one-on-one meetings with institutional investment firms will be scheduled throughout the day.

The investor presentation used at the conferences will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of the event.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and military/aerospace markets. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.