Data I/O Corporation to Present at B. Riley & Co.'s 18th Annual Investor Conference on May 24, 2017

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced that Anthony Ambrose, the Company's President and CEO, will present at the B. Riley & Co. 18th Annual Investor Conference at 8 a.m. (PT) on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 and will conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Mr. Ambrose will be discussing the Company's strategy of further penetrating the automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) markets for programmable devices, including its recently introduced SentriX™ Managed and Secure Programming platform. For its most recent financial results, Data I/O reported a 123% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue grew for the fourth consecutive year as the Company experienced continued strength in bookings driven by its prominent position in the automotive electronics/infotainment and Internet-of-Things (IoT) sectors.

On May 24 the investor presentation to be used at the B. Riley conference will be available on the investor relations section of the Data I/O website at http://www.dataio.com/Company/Investor-Relations/Data-I-O-Profile. The conference will be held May 24-25, 2017 in Santa Monica, CA. For more information, please contact your B. Riley representative or Data I/O's investor relations representative Jordan Darrow at 512-551-9296.

Data I/O will be reporting financial results for the 2017 first quarter ended March 31, 2017, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, after market close. Management will hold a conference call on that day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the conference call, please dial (612) 332-0107, passcode: DAIO.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, industrial controls, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.