Data I/O Corporation to Announce 2017 First Quarter Results on May 4, 2017

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Management will hold the conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time. Data I/O Corporation will release the company's financial results after the market closes that same day.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (612) 332-0107, passcode: DAIO. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 28, 2017. To access the replay, please dial (320) 365-3844, access code 422682. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; visit the News and Events section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, industrial controls, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.