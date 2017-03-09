Data I/O Announces Partnerships to Develop Comprehensive Supply Chain Security Provisioning and Firmware Integrity Solutions for Automotive & Internet-of-Things Applications

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, will demonstrate the new SentriX™ Security Programming Technology for authentication devices, secure elements and secure micro controllers at the Embedded World Conference and Exhibition March 14th - 16th in Nuremberg, Germany in the EBV Elektronik booth Hall 3A, Stand 229.

OEMs are increasingly concerned with the risk of IP theft, product cloning and system hacking by nefarious actors exploiting vulnerabilities found in modern connected devices. The risk exponentially increases when devices are not properly secured early in manufacturing, potentially exposing access to private information and leaving the device susceptible to hacking. To address this threat, leading silicon vendors of authentication chips, secure elements and secure microcontroller devices are announcing new device families enabling OEMs to embed security roots-of-trust and protect their devices. These chips, combined with a managed and secure programming process, allow customers to secure their supply chain and establish firmware integrity.

Data I/O has partnered with leading silicon vendors and security experts to develop the SentriX Platform, a highly flexible cost-effective security provisioning and data programming system for authentication devices, secure elements and secure microcontrollers. The SentriX platform seamlessly combines Data I/O's PSV7000 device handling technology, Lumen™X programming technology, ConneX™ smart programming software and the Secure Thingz Secure Deploy™ platform for a trusted, secured and integrated solution. The SentriX Platform embeds a strong foundation of security, roots-of-trust and authentication in manufacturing to deliver a secure supply chain for trusted devices.

"As the Internet-of-Things and Automotive electronics markets continue to grow, OEMs are demanding much better supply chain security and firmware integrity across the product life cycle. A new generation of silicon devices is enabling simpler and more cost effective security solutions, and we have responded," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "As the next step in our Managed and Secure Programming Strategy, we are partnering with Secure Thingz to build upon our leading handling, programming, and systems integration technology to demonstrate the SentriX Security Provisioning Platform. The SentriX Platform introduces innovative features that allow OEMs and Silicon Vendors to embed identity, authenticity and firmware integrity related roots-of-trust into their products early in their manufacturing life cycle, creating a secure supply chain for trusted devices."

"Secure Thingz is excited to partner with Data I/O in securing the exponentially growing Internet-of-Things," said Krishna Anne, President and CEO of Secure Thingz. "Security has traditionally been an afterthought. The Secure Thingz Secure Deploy™ platform, along with SentriX Platform, enables IoT OEMs to embed security at the heart of their design process while maintaining integrity through the manufacturing and deployment of their offerings. These robust foundations are the key to enable true security through the product life cycle. Secure Thingz and Data I/O have partnered with a number of leading silicon vendors and OEMs to bring this innovative architecture to market."

The market for secure elements and secure microcontrollers is anticipated to grow to 4 billion units in the next 5 years. Security experts agree the best way to ensure better IoT security is to embed Roots-of-Trust early in the design and manufacturing stage. Data I/O's SentriX Platform, in partnership with leading silicon vendors and SecureThingz, delivers a comprehensive and cost-effective ecosystem to provision and ensure firmware integrity for the automotive and IoT markets. The SentriX Platform is available for a technology demonstration today and will be available for production in Q2 2017. Learn more at www.dataio.com/sentrix.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com

About SecureThingz

Secure Thingz, Inc. is the domain expert in security, micro-controllers and embedded systems. The company is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and critical Infrastructure markets. The Secure Deploy™ platform has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Our solution ensures a cost-efficient Root of Trust in low cost microcontrollers, delivering a core set of critical services through the product life cycle. For more information, please visit www.securethingz.com.