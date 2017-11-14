The SentriX Platform secures connected devices enabling an immutable root-of-trust for automotive and internet-of-things applications

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash memory, flash-based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, announces that it was awarded a 2017 Global Technology Award in the category of Programming for its SentriX™ Security Provisioning Platform. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany. The new SentriX™ Platform enables a cost-effective hardware based security approach for IoT OEMs and electronic manufacturers of all volumes.

"OEMs and consumers are concerned IoT devices are vulnerable to hacking and malware. Many security experts agree a hardware-based approach is preferred, and the industry has responded with a new generation of authentication ICs and secure microcontrollers. Data I/O is partnering with these leading suppliers to enable security provisioning for customers of all sizes," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "We are excited to be recognized with the Global Technology Award for Data I/O's SentriX Security Provisioning Technology. The SentriX Platform provides a trusted and secured provisioning solution for any size company to embed a hardware-based root-of trust in silicon during their manufacturing process."

The SentriX Platform is a highly flexible cost-effective security provisioning and data programming system for authentication ICs, secure elements and secure microcontrollers. With SentriX, customers can enable a strong foundation of security by embedding roots-of-trust and authentication during their existing manufacturing process.

Because the need for security is so high, the market for secure elements and secure microcontrollers is anticipated to grow to 4 billion units in the next 5 years. Data I/O's SentriX platform delivers a comprehensive and cost-effective ecosystem to provision roots of trust in security conscious markets such as automotive and IoT. The SentriX Platform is available today. Learn more at www.dataio.com/sentrix.

The 2017 Global Technology Award marks Data I/O's 21st industry award. Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.