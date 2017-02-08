Data I/O to Showcase the New ConneX Smart Programming Software for Automotive and Smart Factory Initiatives at IPC APEX EXPO

Connecting Automated Device Programming to Your Smart Manufacturing Initiative for Highest Quality, Efficiency and Comprehensive Traceability

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation ( NASDAQ : DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, will showcase the new ConneX™ smart programming software for PSV systems in Booth #2741 at the IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place February 14th-16th at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

"The rapid growth of the automotive electronics systems and smart Internet-of-Things devices is creating demand for extensive traceability, process monitoring and predictive analytics," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Automotive electronics manufacturers demand robust traceability and detailed programming history for each programmed product. This information must be seamlessly and easily integrated into their existing factory management systems to ensure highest quality of their mission critical products. Designed to support Industry 4.0 and China Smart Factory Initiatives, ConneX™ smart programming software delivers real-time comprehensive traceability and process monitoring for the smart factories of today and tomorrow."

ConneX™ software integrates Data I/O's PSV automated programming systems into manufacturing systems. ConneX™ software extracts detailed data for each device programmed including programming performance and device characteristics for comprehensive component level traceability in real time.

The PSV family is Data I/O's fastest ramping automated programming systems series with over 130 systems sold worldwide. The PSV family includes the PSV7000, PSV5000 and PSV3000. The PSV family offers customers a range of automated programming systems to support their throughput and quality requirements with industry leading speed and flexibility for the lowest total cost of ownership.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.