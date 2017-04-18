Data Platforms 2017 Adds Speakers from Expedia, Autodesk, Oracle, Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services

Join data pioneers from eBay, Twitter and LinkedIn at industry's first conference dedicated to helping data teams build modern big data platforms

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Data Platforms 2017, the industry's first conference focused exclusively on helping data teams build modern, self-service big data platforms, today announced new speakers and sessions, including data and cloud pioneers from Expedia, Autodesk, Oracle, Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services.

While the explosion of big data and innovation of cloud technologies have created new opportunities for companies, few data teams have yet to create scalable platforms to help deliver real-time insights to drive the business. Research from Gartner indicates 80 percent of big data projects will fail by 2018, due largely to complexity and integration challenges. Yet in a recent survey by Dimensional Research and Qubole, 87 percent of data professionals feel confident that they can build a self-service big data infrastructure. There's an industry-wide need for a dedicated conference to provide actionable advice for data teams on how to address this conflict and take their company's data initiatives to the next level.

"An organization's commitment to becoming data-driven is only as good as its data strategy and data platform," said Kash Iftikhar, Vice President of Engineering Oracle Cloud Platform. "Modern data platforms incorporate cloud services, aggregate critical sources of data and provide ubiquitous access to speed decision making -- all while removing the complexity of sizing, scaling and protecting the infrastructure. Oracle is excited to participate at Data Platforms 2017 and share our vision of the Data Lake and the modern data platform."

"At Data Platforms 2017, I'll share how my data science team successfully built several cloud-based data solutions and new product features without extensive DevOps expertise," said Evan Harris, Data Scientist, Return Path. "Being at an organization that made a shift from being colo heavy to the cloud as part of our data platform strategy, we experienced many hurdles when it came to scaling and internal resources. I'll dive into how we have successfully leveraged modern distributed computing frameworks such as Spark and Presto, along with managed services to create an efficient modern data platform."

Gathering data practitioners and data visionaries, Data Platforms 2017 is the only industry conference dedicated to helping data teams design, build and optimize their big data platform. Data Platforms will take place over the course of three days, with meet-ups, best practice sessions and how-to breakouts for attendees at various stages of data transformation, from exploring to building to refining their own big data platforms:

Day One features hands-on workshops for learning how to leverage big data in the cloud plus a special welcome reception where the industry expert authors of new-released O'Reilly publication "Creating a Data-Driven Enterprise with DataOps" will answer questions and sign copies of the book.

Day Two features keynotes from data team leaders at LinkedIn, eBay and Twitter discussing how they transformed their organizations into data-driven businesses and lessons learned along the way. Afternoon deep dive meetups offer the opportunity to connect with practitioners from Expedia, Autodesk, UnderArmour and more to share best practices, techniques, challenges and solutions to their big data initiatives. The day concludes with a deep dive in the data lake: a pool party, BBQ and the Big Data Blues Band.

Day Three features expert presentations from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle on their strategies and capabilities for supporting big data platforms in the cloud, offering attendees a unique side-by-side comparison of the leading cloud vendors.

Data Platforms 2017 will take place on May 24 - 26, 2017, at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. Limited tickets available, click here to register today.

Data Platforms 2017 is still accepting speakers for panels and presentations on topics related to building a data-driven infrastructure. For requirements, see the Call for Speakers.

