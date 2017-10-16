DataBank and DE-CIX partner to deliver peering and Layer 2 connectivity throughout the Dallas Metro Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - In response to the increasing demand for connectivity access in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, DE-CIX North America, the fastest growing carrier and data center-neutral U.S. Internet Exchange operator, and DataBank, Ltd., a leading provider of solutions for data center, cloud and interconnectivity services, today announced a partnership to deliver DE-CIX peering and Layer 2 connectivity across all three of Databank's facilities in downtown Dallas (DFW 1), Richardson (DFW 2), and Plano (DFW 3), Texas.

Each location, connected through DataBank's own metro Ethernet ring, now provides customers with access to the DE-CIX platform, enabling companies with access to public and/or private peering, enhanced network capabilities, and Layer 2 connectivity that can access transit networks. The partnership drives additional advantages for customers:

A single connection in any of the DataBank Dallas facilities delivers access to the 30+ networks connected to DE-CIX Dallas for the price of a single cross-connect





DataBank's sole control of the its downtown Dallas (DFW 1) building meet-me room expedites and simplifies access to peering, enhanced network capabilities, and Layer 2 connectivity





"In addition to boosting interconnections across networks within our facilities, our partnership with DE-CIX allows us to serve the market more effectively providing access to peering and Layer 2 connectivity solutions that are already disrupting and driving the market," comments Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "DE-CIX boosts our growth strategy to drive connectivity across all businesses within the technology-concentrated business areas within the DFW Metroplex and beyond."

Compounding recent announcements that DE-CIX Dallas doubled its accessible reach through new connectivity options in both the Dallas and Houston markets, the new partnership solidifies DataBank and DE-CIX market position and traction in the region.

"DataBank and DE-CIX are cooperating in every way possible to deliver access to our competitive neutral exchange to better serve the business needs in the market," adds Ed d'Agostino, GM and Vice President Sales, DE-CIX North America. "We open new possibilities to connect both thriving Dallas-based businesses, but also growing players across underserved markets."

Already accessible from some of the leading area data centers including Cologix, Infomart BMMR, Peak 10 | ViaWest and zColo, additional data centers that can reach the DE-CIX exchange include multiple Digital Realty and CyrusOne facilities among various others. DE-CIX Dallas enables companies access to its community of connected networks, including leading cloud and content providers, including Akamai, Amazon, Facebook, SoftLayer, StackPath, Twitch, Verizon Digital Media Services, Yahoo! and more.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX is a worldwide leading Internet Exchange operator. Since starting operations in 1995, the DE-CIX in Frankfurt is the Internet Exchange (IX) with the world's highest throughput data at peak times, reaching over 5.8 Terabits per second (Tbps). Its technical infrastructure has a total capacity of 48 Terabits. From its locations in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, New York, Dallas, Dubai, Marseille, Palermo, Madrid, and Istanbul, DE-CIX provides peering and interconnection services to over 1000 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from over 60 countries.

DE-CIX Frankfurt is operated by DE-CIX Management GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Europe's largest Internet association, eco Association of the Internet Industry, with headquarters in Cologne (www.eco.de).

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. Databank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX and has facilities located in strategic markets throughout the United States. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.