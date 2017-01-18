Datablink Marks 10 Million Users Now Protected

Company celebrates significant milestone as it continues its global growth strategy in the Americas, APAC and beyond

TYSONS CORNER, VA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Datablink, a global provider of advanced authentication and transaction signing solutions, announced it now protects more than 10 million users worldwide through its portfolio of hardware and phone-based authenticators.

Providing powerful, yet user-friendly authentication and transaction validation solutions for a wide variety of financial and enterprise customers, Datablink continues to receive ongoing praise throughout the security industry. Its latest product launches were most recently recognized with five-star reviews in SC Magazine as well as Cyber Defense Magazine's 2016 Most Innovative Multi-Factor Authentication Solution Award.

"With an eye on uniquely balancing security requirements and the user experience, Datablink stands out with its powerful solutions that not only authenticate users, but also validate and sign transactions," said Alexandre Cagnoni, CEO at Datablink. "I am pleased to announce that this determined focus on answering our customers' requirements has led us to our 10 millionth authenticator sold this month. As Datablink routinely emphasizes, we offer uniquely simple and powerfully secure solutions -- an increasingly important theme in our industry as we consistently see user friction reaching top of mind across all verticals."

Datablink's recent product launches include:

Datablink Device 200 is a physical device that uses patented technology to read a blinking image and easily create a secure channel with the backend of an organization to produce electronic signatures or a one-time use dynamic password.

Datablink Mobile 200 uses push technology to quickly send a challenge, transaction data or an authorization request to a user's smartphone. Users simply accept or deny the action. Alternatively, an encrypted QR Code can be used to decrypt and generate a response or transaction signature.

Datablink Mobile 110 replaces existing SMS authentication systems that are vulnerable to malware. Using push technology for authentication and transaction signing on a smartphone or tablet, Datablink Mobile 110's lightweight SDK offers added security, usability and delivery quality.

About Datablink

Datablink is a global provider of advanced authentication and transaction signing solutions. Banks and enterprises around the globe rely on Datablink's innovative out-of-band technology to protect millions of online users and transactions every day. Headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Datablink has been honored with numerous industry awards for its powerful security technologies. For more information, visit www.datablink.com.