Databricks Expands Internationally to Embrace Growing Demand for Apache Spark

Company Opens Two New Offices Focused on Engineering and Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Databricks, the company founded by the creators of the popular Apache Spark project, today announced international expansion with two new offices opening in Amsterdam and Bangalore. Committed to the development and growth of its commercial cloud product, Databricks' just-in-time data platform powered by Apache Spark, the new offices will power innovation and service its global customers' demand.

"The international growth of the Spark community, in addition to the tremendous customer adoption of Databricks, is a testament to the inherent value of our data platform that makes big data simple," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and co-founder at Databricks. "The expansion of our company is a new and exciting opportunity to nurture international talent and to serve our global enterprise customers in a more personal and comprehensive fashion."

Spark is the de facto technology for big data analytics and processing today, being the most active open-source project in the big data space with over 1,500 contributors from more than 250 organizations. Databricks delivers a just-in-time data platform in the cloud powered by Apache Spark to simplify data integration, real-time exploration, and robust deployment of production applications. Databricks is the first and only fully managed Spark platform in the cloud that instantly delivers a rich suite of reliability, usability, security, and compliance functionalities for data science, engineering, and IT teams.

"The Apache Spark community has become a global phenomenon, with 580 Spark meetup groups and over 295,000 members. Spark already has a global prominence, and with this expansion, I'm excited that Databricks' presence internationally will further support and solidify these global community efforts," said Ion Stoica, executive chairman and co-founder at Databricks.

Global Databricks Expertise

The Databricks Amsterdam office will have an engineering function with a focus on performance optimizations for query processing workloads in the Databricks product. The new engineering office will include a cohort of database performance experts from the well known MonetDB and Vectorwise projects.

The Bangalore office marks the first Databricks Technology Center, a true 24x7 support offering for the company's most dynamic enterprise customers that operate on a global scale. Databricks is opening the Technology Center per request of the company's European and Asia-Pacific customers who require an enterprise-grade, production ready Spark platform with real time expert support team.

Visit databricks.com for more information.

Contact Databricks to get started: http://go.databricks.com/contact-databricks.

About Databricks

Databricks' vision is to empower anyone to easily build and deploy advanced analytics solutions. The company was founded by the team who created Apache® Spark™, a powerful open source data processing engine built for sophisticated analytics, ease of use, and speed. Databricks is the largest contributor to the open source Apache Spark project. The company has also trained over 40,000 users on Apache Spark, and has the largest number of customers deploying Spark to date. Databricks provides a just-in-time data platform, to simplify data integration, real-time experimentation, and robust deployment of production applications. Databricks is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and NEA. For more information, contact info@databricks.com.

© Databricks 2016. All rights reserved. Apache, Apache Spark and Spark are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.