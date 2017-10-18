Dataguise Delivers Strongest Level of Support for GDPR Right of Access and Erasure Requirements with Enhanced Product Suite

New Capabilities in DgSecure Data-Centric Audit and Protection (DCAP) Provide Complete Visibility of Sensitive Data to Address Difficult Mandate Requirements

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in data-centric audit and protection (DCAP) software, today announced support for General Data Protection Requirement (GDPR) Article 17 (Right to Erasure or Right to be Forgotten) and Article 15 (Right of Access by the Data Subject) in the company's next generation DCAP software suite. The latest version of the machine learning powered solution is compatible with all popular enterprise and cloud data store environments and widely deployed by the Global 2000 in support of GDPR requirements.

For several years, enterprises in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States have been focusing efforts on the GDPR mandate with significant investments being made to prepare these organizations for compliance. According to research from PwC, 50% of US multinationals say GDPR is also their top data-protection priority with 68% saying they will invest between $1 million and $10 million and 9% of those surveyed expecting to spend over $10 million to address GDPR obligations.1

While there are many challenges to GDPR compliance, two pressing concerns are the right to be forgotten (Article 17) and the right of access by the data subject (Article 15). According to Article 17, "The data subject shall have the right to obtain from the controller the erasure of personal data concerning him or her without undue delay and the controller shall have the obligation to erase personal data without undue delay." Article 15 states that "The data subject shall have the right to obtain from the controller confirmation as to whether or not personal data concerning him or her are being processed, and, where that is the case, access to the personal data." The challenge with these articles is that the majority of organizations today do not have the technology available to locate this sensitive information throughout diverse enterprise data architectures.

With DgSecure, these two burdensome articles are addressed without compromise in the company's latest generation software. With the ability to detect and monitor difficult to find sensitive data, the solution determines the variances in the information that is subject to the pending regulation. The Dataguise out-of-the-box solution supports a broad range of European languages to ensure comprehensive search and discovery functionality which is necessary for GDPR compliance. The software quickly deploys and eliminates the need for custom programming, thereby reducing the time, resources, compliance costs and the limits of point solutions.

DgSecure provides a policy-driven approach to identifying and protecting sensitive information with consistent procedures across data stores for total security and compliance of data at the source, in-flight, and at rest. The solution is ideal for organizations seeking to access sensitive information for business analytics or other purposes as it provides the flexibility to allow business units sharing a data resource, such as a database or Hadoop cluster, to set their own policies for their data. Enterprises have centralized policy control and/or decentralized control with broad policy guidance from a single interface. Administrators have the option of anonymizing data through masking or using encryption as required across any data repository on premises, in the cloud, and within hybrid environments.

"Organizations conducting business in the UK and Europe have been presented with a cocktail of puzzle piece solutions that address only parts of what GDPR mandates," said JT Sison, Worldwide Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Dataguise. "Dataguise DgSecure is one of the few all-in-one platforms that provides the capabilities required to avoid regulatory violations. The enterprise-class solution provides an answer to critical requirements of the regulation related to sensitive data, especially with respect to articles 15 and 17 -- the data subject's right to be forgotten and the right of access."

Tweet This: @Dataguise Delivers Strongest Level of Support for GDPR Right of Access and Erasure Requirements - http://bit.ly/2pi1bQm - #GDPR

Resources:

Follow Dataguise on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on LinkedIn at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/dataguise

Contact Dataguise directly at: http://www.dataguise.com/contact_us/

About Dataguise

Dataguise is a leading provider of data-centric audit and protection (DCAP) solutions that discover sensitive data and secure it. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximising the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

1 PwC, GDPR Preparedness Pulse Survey, January 23, 2017, https://www.pwc.com/us/en/press-releases/2017/pwc-gdpr-compliance-press-release.html