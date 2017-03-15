Dataguise Introduces Industry-First Sensitive Data Monitoring and Masking for Apache Hive at Strata + Hadoop World 2017

Company Introduces On-Premises/Multi-Cloud Data Governance Solution with Fast Breach Monitoring of Sensitive Data in Hive, MapR, Oracle, and Teradata

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that DgSecure now provides industry-first sensitive data monitoring and masking in Apache Hive. This latest release of DgSecure (version 6.0.5) now also offers: sensitive data monitoring for MapR, Oracle database, and Teradata; Cloudera Navigator integration for Hive agent results; structured encryption and decryption for European languages; and an enhanced REST API for multi-cloud service interoperability, in addition to on-premises functionality. Dataguise will showcase its sensitive data governance software in booth 1329 at the Strata + Hadoop World conference in San Jose, March 14-17, 2017.

With support for sensitive data monitoring and masking in Apache Hive, Dataguise marks an industry-first for this popular data warehousing environment. Hive environments hold large datasets stored in Hadoop's HDFS and compatible file systems such as the MapR-FS filesystem. DgSecure can help organizations identify potential data breaches of sensitive information in minutes, not months, allowing IT security teams to mitigate business risk and disruption. Hive administrators who implement DgSecure have full access to sensitive data monitoring and masking features, which means that organizations can do with their data what could not be done in the past due to security concerns.

With support for cloud-based storage repositories, including Microsoft Azure databases, Amazon S3, and Google Cloud Storage (GCS), DgSecure version 6.0.5 now includes an enhanced REST API for tighter integration with cloud applications, services, and analytics solutions. The new API further builds upon DgSecure's support for public cloud infrastructure, making it the most comprehensive sensitive data governance solution for both on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Today's product updates empower organizations that are dependent on highly scalable data platforms to improve operational insights, financial forecasting, customer analytics, and business optimization.

Strata + Hadoop World is the largest conference of its kind with sessions and tracks that reflect the challenges that have emerged in data-driven computing -- including security. With threat levels rising both inside and outside of organizations, enterprises need sophisticated solutions to better understand their sensitive information -- including where it is located, whether it is protected or exposed, and who has access to it.

"We continue to move sensitive data governance forward by partnering with and supporting world-leading distributions of Apache Hadoop," said JT Sison, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development for Dataguise. "Because data compliance is critical for any enterprise that accesses broad stores of data for business insight, integration with Hive is an important enhancement of our software. We welcome attendees at Strata + Hadoop World to experience the solution first-hand."

For information on how to manage sensitive data in the cloud with confidence, download a new eBook from Dataguise on the subject at http://www2.dataguise.com/l/74402/2016-08-09/5ytl9f.

