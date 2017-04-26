Dataguise Named Finalist in 2017 DCS Awards for ICT Security Product of the Year

Data Centre Solutions Magazine Recognizes DgSecure 6.0.5 for Advantages in On-Premises and Cloud-Based Data Security

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that DgSecure 6.0.5 has been named a finalist in the 2017 DCS Awards, presented by Data Centre Solutions Magazine. The company's data governance solution was named in two categories: ICT Security Product of the Year and ICT Innovation of the Year. Judges recognized DgSecure for multi-platform data security and compliance on premises and in the cloud.

The Data Centre Solutions Awards reward the successful delivery of products and services by companies and teams that have made a significant contribution to IT administrators. Finalists for the 2017 Data Centre Solutions Awards were carefully selected by a panel of industry experts with decades of IT experience. The category of ICT Innovations of the Year recognizes software products/solutions in the enterprise computing sector with a demonstrated competitive advantage and a measurable ROI for the users of the product. The category of ICT Security Product of the Year designation recognizes industry-leading software/solutions designed to mitigate the potential of a security breach.

DgSecure was selected as a leading data security and compliance solution, providing comprehensive capabilities for all data source types. DgSecure allows enterprise IT administrators to quickly understand what, where, and how sensitive data is detected, protected, and accessed throughout their organizations. The advanced features in DgSecure provide all-in-one sensitive data governance, privacy compliance, and risk mitigation. The software supports a wide range of IT and data management frameworks and enhances the operational experience for data stewards and CISOs managing these systems. Version 6.0.5 offers support for cloud-based storage repositories, including Microsoft Azure databases, Amazon S3, and Google Cloud Storage (GCS).

DgSecure 6.0.5 also includes an enhanced REST API for tighter integration with cloud applications, services, and analytics solutions. The new API builds upon DgSecure's support for public cloud infrastructure, making it the most comprehensive sensitive data governance solution for both on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Today's product updates empower organizations that are dependent on highly scalable data platforms to improve operational insights, financial forecasting, customer analytics, and business optimization.

"IT security and compliance professionals focused on data governance have acknowledged the unique capability of DgSecure in reducing the potential for a highly disruptive data breach," said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development for Dataguise. "We appreciate Data Centre Solutions for recognizing Dataguise in these awards as we further our leadership position in the space."

The winners in each category will be selected by the readership of Data Centre Solutions Magazine. Voting closes on April 28th and Dataguise customers are invited to cast their vote at: http://www.dcsawards.com/voting.php.

Tweet This: @Dataguise Named Finalist in 2017 DCS Awards for Security Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year - http://bit.ly/2pi1bQm - #cloud

Resources:

Follow Dataguise on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on LinkedIn at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/dataguise

Contact Dataguise directly at: http://www.dataguise.com/contact_us/

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.