Dataguise Powers Data Centric Audit & Protection Platform with Sophisticated Machine Learning and Behavioral Analytics

Company Releases DgSecure Version 6.2 Multi-Platform Security & Compliance Software for Sensitive Data Governance at 2017 Strata Data Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in data-centric audit and protection (DCAP), today introduced DgSecure 6.2 at the 2017 Strata Data Conference in New York. The company will showcase its latest DCAP solution at the event, which provides state-of-the-art detection, protection, monitoring, and auditing of sensitive information throughout the enterprise for compliance with a wide range of privacy data regulations -- including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

DgSecure is a premier data-centric audit & protection platform that delivers simple, powerful software for sensitive data governance. The out-of-the-box solution deploys quickly and eliminates the need for custom programming, reducing the time, resources, compliance costs and complication of alternative products. The latest generation software extends the breadth and depth of the product and adds enhancements that include:

User and entity behavioral analytics and monitoring using sophisticated machine learning algorithms;

Support for detection in multiple European languages for GDPR, powered by machine learning;

Enhanced feature set for sensitive data detection and protection of Linux and Windows file data;

Monitoring support for Google GCS;

Sensitive data detection in Google BigQuery;

Support for Spark-enabled Hadoop clusters;

Support for Apache Tez;

SAML integration for enterprise single sign-on, and

Robust high availability updates across DgSecure components.

"Security and risk management leaders must use data-centric audit and protection products to mitigate threats and compliance issues to critical data," said Gartner in a recent report titled, Market Guide for Data-Centric Audit and Protection1. "These products monitor and respond to malicious or inappropriate user access behavior with data stored pervasively across on-premises or cloud silos."

With the influx of data and organizations leveraging this information across a broader range of computing platforms, legacy security solutions are quickly becoming less effective in ensuring comprehensive protection. With the evolving state of data architecture, the capabilities in DgSecure 6.2 have been optimized for maximum protection of data throughout structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data both on-premise and in public, hybrid, and private cloud environments. The range of coverage and new product features in DgSecure position the product well within the data-centric audit and protection category. This gives enterprises the confidence to address current and future data privacy challenges and regulations that include GDPR.

"Because the volume of sensitive information has gone beyond expectations and is distributed well outside the traditional datacenter, organizations now require a much more fluid data security and compliance strategy," said JT Sison, VP, Business Development & Marketing. "CSOs and IT security administrators understand this and recognize the value of simplicity and flexibility we provide for end-to-end compliance enablement. We invite conference attendees to visit our exhibit at the show to learn how simple data compliance has become with DgSecure."

About Dataguise

Dataguise is a leading provider of data-centric audit and protection (DCAP) solutions that discover sensitive data and secure it. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

