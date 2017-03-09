Dataguise Strengthens Sensitive Data Governance in the Cloud with Support for Google Cloud Storage

Company Extends Leadership in the Cloud; Showcases Hyperscale Sensitive Data Detection for Google's Unified Cloud Storage Offering at Google Cloud Next '17

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that DgSecure Detect now supports sensitive data detection on Google Cloud Storage (GCS). Integration with GCS extends the range of platforms supported by DgSecure Detect, which helps data-driven enterprises move to the cloud with confidence by providing precise sensitive data detection across the enterprise, both on premises and in the cloud. With DgSecure Detect, organizations can leverage Google's powerful, simple, and cost-effective object storage service with a complete understanding of where sensitive data is located -- an important first step to ensuring data protection and privacy compliance. Dataguise will showcase the sensitive data detection solution for GCS in booth A25 at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, March 8-10, 2017.

DgSecure Detect discovers, counts, and reports on sensitive data assets in real time within the unified object-based storage of GCS. The highly scalable, resilient, and customizable solution precisely identifies and summarizes the location of this data, down to the element level. DgSecure allows organizations to comb through structured, semi-structured, or unstructured content to find any data deemed "sensitive" by the organization. The range of sensitive data that is discoverable by DgSecure Detect is nearly unlimited using the solution's custom sensitive data type definition capabilities.

Sensitive Data Detection Capabilities for Google Cloud Storage:

Detects high volumes of disparate, constantly moving, and changing data with time-stamping to support incremental change and life cycle management;

Supports a flexible information governance model that has a mix of highly invested (curated) data as well as raw, unexplored (gray) data, such as IoT (Internet of Things) data, clickstreams, feeds, and logs;

Processes structured, semi-structured, and unstructured or free-form data formats;

Provides automated detection and processing of a variety of file formats and file/directory structures, leveraging meta-data and schema-on-read where applicable, and

Provides deep content inspection using patent-pending techniques, such as neural-like network (NLN) technology, and dictionary-based and weighted keyword matches to detect sensitive data more accurately.

These new capabilities enable enterprises from a range of industries -- including finance, insurance, healthcare, government, technology and retail -- to gain accurate insight on where sensitive data resides in GCS so it can be protected properly. DgSecure helps organizations comply with regulatory mandates for PII, PHI, and PCI data, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and other data privacy and data residency laws.

"With support for GCS, Dataguise provides broad cross-platform support of sensitive data detection within the industry's most popular data repositories and platforms, both on premises and in the cloud," said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development, Dataguise. "Demonstration of DgSecure Detect at Google Cloud Next will be the first public display of the technology, and we invite attendees to meet with Dataguise and Google regarding this innovative solution."

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to help manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.