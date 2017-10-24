Dataguise Wins 2017 Teradata EPIC Award for Enterprise Intelligence

Award Recognizes Dataguise Solution for Precise Sensitive Data Detection in Teradata Repositories at e-Commerce Powerhouse

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in data-centric audit and protection (DCAP), today announced that Dataguise and eBay have jointly won the 2017 Teradata EPIC Award in the Enterprise Intelligence partner award category. As a Teradata partner, Dataguise was recognized for its ability to detect sensitive data in eBay's Teradata repositories, enabling the e-commerce powerhouse to safely leverage data for analytics-driven growth while reducing risk and cost through data privacy and regulatory compliance. Dataguise and eBay received the award at the Teradata PARTNERS Conference, which is taking place this week in Anaheim, California.

Now in its 10th year, the Teradata EPIC Awards program recognizes customers and alliance partners for achieving high-impact business outcomes through analytics. Winners are recognized for their innovation and reputation for excellence both inside and outside of their industry. The Enterprise Intelligence award recognizes a partner who has worked with a customer to build a company-wide solution leveraging a Teradata enterprise data warehouse to drive value and return on investment.

"For any organization, it is absolutely critical to protect or erase sensitive data before analytics or audits are performed -- but you can't protect what you can't see," said JT Sison, VP, Business Development and Marketing. "Detection is the crucial first step in any comprehensive sensitive data governance strategy, especially for large enterprises with petabytes of data. This award illustrates how having visibility of sensitive data across your enterprise can give compliance teams the intelligence they need to manage risk without hindering the business teams who are trying to get more value out of their data. We're honored that our work with eBay and Teradata is being recognized today, and we look forward to continued success."

Dataguise at Teradata PARTNERS Conference

Held annually, the Teradata PARTNERS Conference is where the most advanced global community of data and analytic practitioners and decision makers come together to learn, network, and spark business transformations. At the event, Dataguise will present its latest-generation DCAP solution and discuss best practices for detecting, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data in mission-critical Teradata environments, both on premises and in the cloud. Dataguise representatives will be in booth #627 from October 22-25 in Expo Hall A on level 1 of the Anaheim Convention Center.

