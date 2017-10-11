DataLocker Announces Launch of Kingston, IronKey and Sentry Encrypted USB Devices with McAfee Security Technology

Embedded, persistent malware scanning gives CISOs peace of mind that sensitive data is safe; Free 90 day trial to all new customers

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - DataLocker, Inc. (datalocker.com), a global provider of enterprise encryption solutions - hardware encrypted storage devices, encrypted cloud storage, and central management systems -- today announced that its managed Kingston DataTraveler, IronKey and Sentry Encrypted USB devices are now enhanced with embedded technology from McAfee, one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies. The DataLocker product line offers new, next-generation encrypted USB storage devices that protects data from known and unknown vulnerabilities by actively monitoring and analyzing data stored on the USB devices, and proactively blocks attempted attacks.

"Some of the largest cyber security breaches have been initiated with infected USB drives. Using encrypted USB drives protected with McAfee® security technology is the smart choice for enterprises who require the use of portable storage devices but are serious about protecting their organizations from viruses, spyware, Trojans, and other threats," says Jay Kim, CEO and founder for DataLocker.

The hardware, embedded with McAfee® technology scans the DataLocker managed USB devices upon each use, detecting and cleaning malware from the device and reporting back to SafeConsole or IronKey EMS, so admins will know exactly which devices were infected and how they were sanitized. With McAfee® technology seamlessly integrated into the encrypted USB devices, organizations stay compliant and avoid incidents that can result in high maintenance and service costs. This is possible by using DataLocker's leading central management software solutions: IronKey EMS and SafeConsole, which allow enterprises to control, inventory, audit, and create compliance reports for all of its encrypted USB flash drives.

"We are excited to partner with DataLocker, the leader in encrypted storage solutions. Their partnership with McAfee shows how serious they are about creating market leading security products that protect enterprises around the world," says Tom Moore, Vice President of Worldwide OEM Sales for McAfee.

McAfee and DataLocker believe that having McAfee Anti-Malware on USBs is a critical component of an organizations strategy in protecting sensitive data. To allow organizations to try the solution, DataLocker is allowing new customers to try McAfee Anti-Malware for free for 90 days.

To learn more about DataLocker solutions with McAfee visit:

https://datalocker.com/ems-anti-malware

https://datalocker.com/safeconsole

About DataLocker

DataLocker is the leading provider of advanced encryption solutions. With a complete suite of hardware-encrypted products, a cloud encryption gateway and central management platforms, DataLocker protects sensitive data and intellectual property for thousands of government, military and enterprise clients worldwide. Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, DataLocker products combine superior convenience and usability with state of the art security.

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.