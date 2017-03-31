DataMiners Capital Announces Transfer to NEX and Reinstatement to Trading

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) -

DataMiners Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:DMC.P) announces today that a result of the Corporation's inability to complete a qualifying transaction within the time period prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Corporation has applied for a transfer to the NEX board of the Exchange (the "NEX Transfer"), which the Exchange has accepted. The Corporation's tier classification will change from Tier 2 to the NEX. The Exchange has advised that soon after the dissemination of this news release that the Exchange will issue a bulletin on the NEX Transfer where the Corporation's symbol will change from DMC.P to DMC.H. There is no change in the Corporation's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. Trading shall be reinstated at market opening on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

The Corporation obtained the requisite shareholder approval (exclusive of the votes of non-arm's length parties to the Corporation) for the NEX Transfer at a meeting of its shareholders held on August 25, 2016. As required under Exchange policy, an aggregate of 1,050,000 common shares of the Corporation subject to escrow and held by the Corporation's officers and directors, have been cancelled in order to complete the NEX Transfer.

The Directors and Officers of the Corporation will continue to be as follows:

Darryl Cardey - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Rose Zanic - Corporate Secretary and Director

David L. Wood - Director

Colleen Flynn - Director

The Corporation will remain listed on the NEX until it acquires new assets or businesses, which would result in the Corporation once again meeting the Exchange minimum listing requirements.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is designated as a Capital Pool Company by the Exchange. The Corporation has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The only business of the Corporation is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

