DataScan Standardizes on API-Led Connectivity with MuleSoft

Anypoint Platform Helps DataScan Modernize User Experience to Give Financial Services Institutions Greater Visibility into Lending Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - MuleSoft, a leading platform for building application networks, today announced that DataScan Technologies, a global leader in wholesale finance accounting and risk management systems and services, has implemented MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ to enrich its customers' experiences. By modernizing its technology solutions through API-led connectivity, DataScan will enable financial institutions to securely self-serve critical data, offering them greater visibility into lending decisions.

DataScan serves banks, independent finance companies and captive financial institutions, managing more than $80 billion of loan collateral in its systems. The company provides web-based technology solutions for wholesale lenders communicating with dealer and manufacturer partners, enabling them to work more effectively and increase productivity and profits. DataScan was first to market with its innovative solutions and conducts over 250,000 audits per year across the company's 60 clients.

DataScan Builds an Application Network to Future-Proof

In an increasingly crowded market, staying competitive requires implementing new digital technologies quickly. For example, enabling users to access inventory data and adjust financing decisions from the dealership floor on mobile or web. DataScan adopted a variety of cloud and mobile technologies to meet these demands. Anypoint Platform will serve as the platform to connect these new technologies, enabling DataScan to modernize its solutions to provide an industry leading customer experience.

API-led connectivity, a modern approach to connecting data and applications through a series of reusable APIs, will allow DataScan to unlock systems without losing security or control. This approach will enable DataScan to gain greater flexibility to customize user interfaces, integrate third-party vendors, and increase the speed at which the company is able to launch new digital and mobile channels. By making applications, data and devices pluggable and reusable, DataScan is building an application network to drive innovation and agility at scale, launch new products, increase revenue opportunities, and improve the customer experience.

"Today's leading financial services institutions count on us to deliver the technology and insights that drive their businesses," said JD Grogan, vice president of technology, DataScan. "With an API-led approach, we can enable our clients to have actionable data at their fingertips and our platform can quickly adapt to address the changing needs of the market. MuleSoft gives us the agility and speed required to help our clients effectively manage risk, grow their business and increase profits."

Anypoint Platform Provides Connectivity, Composability and Control

With MuleSoft, DataScan can support the full API lifecycle in a single platform to further drive efficiency for the financial services industry. Anypoint Platform allows DataScan to keep up with changing customer behavior and shifting preferences by making it easier for third-parties to securely integrate with the company's technology solutions.

"By building an application network with MuleSoft, we'll be able to dramatically expand our partner ecosystem and enable third-party vendors to integrate with our products even faster," said Matt Powell, vice president of business development, DataScan. "Onboarding new vendors and partners used to take weeks -- now third parties can easily plug into our system and add value to our solutions rapidly. In addition, Anypoint Platform has made it easy to move from waterfall to agile development, supporting our DevOps and QA automation strategies."

Anypoint Platform enables organizations to build an application network of applications, data and devices through API-led connectivity, whether in the cloud or on-premises. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is built to address full lifecycle APIs, including the design, implementation, security and governance of APIs.

MuleSoft enables organizations across industries, including financial services, retail and healthcare. With over 1,000 enterprise customers, MuleSoft counts four of the top 10 global auto companies and five of the top 10 global banks among its customer base.

