DataSite Deploys High Performance Computing Solution for an Enterprise Customer in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - DataSite, a wholesale data center space and network service provider that owns and operates world-class colocation facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, announces it has deployed a high-performance compute (HPC) system, for a major hospitality corporation, from its Orlando data center. The mission critical environment will accommodate air cooled power densities of 20kW+ per rack.

Market research firm, IDC, projects the HPC market will grow from $23.1B in 2016 to $31.4B in 2019, fueled by the desire to reap the of benefits of power hungry servers, storage, middleware, and applications. DataSite has responded to soaring demand for HPC with a multitude of solutions to accommodate high density workloads across its three data centers. Chimney cabinets, which direct hot air up and into the active containment plenum; extra rack depth to accommodate hot air containment; and the use of blanking panels and materials are all part of this sophisticated, integrated solution.

"DataSite is thrilled to grow its deployment HPC solutions to a growing list of customers," comments Rob Wilson, Executive Vice President for DataSite. "We are excited to support other industries as they embark on HPC initiatives. DataSite is well-equipped to sensitively meet all custom HPC requirements that call for up to 90kW per rack armed with expertise in thermodynamics and a wide arsenal of technological solutions at its disposal."

Visit www.datasitecolo.com to learn more about the company's data centers and HPC initiatives.

About DataSite

DataSite offers secure world-class facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, capable of accommodating varying needs in wholesale data center space. DataSite data centers are a unique blend of purpose-built, specially constructed data center facilities and expertly managed data center infrastructure designed to offer affordable colocation options that meet the demanding power density and up-time requirements of the modern computing environment. DataSite's Tier III data center design provides completely redundant and continually operating facilities that are concurrently maintainable with zero scheduled downtime.

Visit www.datasitecolo.com to learn more about DataSite's colocation services. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest company news and updates.