DataSite Expands Capacity in its Atlanta Data Center

Expansion includes additional 10,000 square feet of whitespace, 1MW power expansion and 600kW cooling system expansion

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - DataSite, a wholesale data center space provider that owns and operates world-class colocation facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, announces the expansion of its Atlanta colocation facility. The expansion features an additional 10,000 square feet of data center whitespace as well as a power upgrade of 1MW throughout the facility, and a 600kW cooling system expansion.

The expansion was deployed to accommodate strong, continuous demand from enterprises, content delivery providers, cloud service providers and IT services providers. In addition to the newly deployed expansion, DataSite also has the ability to increase power capacity by an additional two to three megawatts.

DataSite's Atlanta facility is located in a suburban setting, 13 fiber miles outside of Atlanta's famous network peering points, providing an added layer of security. The facility offers a wide variety of power and cooling densities ranging from 2kW to 40kW per rack, in addition to varied infrastructure redundancies ranging from N to 2N+1. Single locking cabinets, customer cages and private suites are all available.

"DataSite deploys its capacity expansions based on analysis of market demand as it relates to the needs of our clients," comments Jeff Burges, President of DataSite. "What our customers value most is flexibility, which we provide by offering varied redundancy and power densities. This expansion underscores the continued value that we strive to provide to our Atlanta customer base."

DataSite's Atlanta colocation facility serves a variety of customers across several industries, including, Fortune 500 enterprises, healthcare organizations, content delivery networks, and IT and cloud service providers.

Click here to learn more about our world-class Atlanta facility.

About DataSite

DataSite offers secure world-class facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, capable of accommodating varying needs in wholesale data center space. DataSite data centers are a unique blend of purpose-built, specially constructed data center facilities and expertly managed data center infrastructure designed to offer affordable colocation options that meet the demanding power density and up-time requirements of the modern computing environment. DataSite's Tier III data center design provides completely redundant and continually operating facilities that are concurrently maintainable with zero scheduled downtime.

Visit www.datasitecolo.com to learn more about DataSite's colocation services.