DataSite to Launch HPC Solution with Motivair ChilledDoor Rack Cooling Systems

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - DataSite, a wholesale data center space and network service provider that owns and operates world-class colocation facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, announces it will install Motivair Corporation's ChilledDoor Rack Cooling system to accommodate a high performance computing (HPC) environment for a strategic customer. This initial engagement will officially launch an ongoing partnership between the two companies to deliver HPC services across DataSite's facilities.

Market research firm, IDC, projects the HPC market will grow from $23.1B in 2016 to $31.4B in 2019, fueled by the desire to reap the of benefits of power hungry servers, storage, middleware, and applications. This trend is largely driven by more robust connectivity solutions delivering richer media to data centers that consequently require more intensive computing operations to process the rising influx of data. With the ChilledDoor system, DataSite will have the capability to accommodate supercomputing gear for applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI) in cars, medical research and weather tracking, all of which demand as much as 75kW per rack. Motivair's solution is an active rear door heat exchanger that is mounted directly to the rear panel of the rack that ensures all heat being generated by equipment is neutralized before it leaves the cabinet. This eliminates the need for traditional cooling systems to operate on the HPC environment. Additionally, the system is continuously monitoring atmospheric variables to adjust conditions on a real-time basis, increasing data center efficiencies by as much as 90%.

"We were eager to accommodate our customers' desire to deploy HPC clusters in DataSite facilities, but did not want to sacrifice operational efficiencies," comments Rob Wilson, Executive Vice President for DataSite. "After an extensive search of the HPC cooling market, Motivair was selected as the ideal product that provided industry best cooling capabilities while meeting DataSite's Sustainability commitments."

"As the HPC market expands, traditional cooling systems, such as CRACs and in-row systems, will not be able to accommodate next generation hardware efficiently," adds Rich Whitmore, President & CEO of Motivair. "DataSite is setting themselves apart as an early adopter of HPC colocation cooling solutions by utilizing the ChilledDoor technology, and it's encouraging for us to work with a partner that is willing to reinvent its operational approach as technology evolves. We are eager to launch this initiative in Orlando and look forward to accommodate DataSite customers' HPC ambitions in Atlanta and Boise as well."

About the ChilledDoor® Rack Cooling System

The ChilledDoor® Rack Cooling System, a product of Motivair Corporation, is a leader in high efficiency and high density server rack cooling systems for small, medium and larger data centers. A trusted leader in developing advanced server cooling technologies, The ChilledDoor® Rack Cooling System and its ancillary support products and services provide innovative and dynamic new ways to cool both legacy and new data centers. Learn more about ChilledDoor® products and services at www.ChilledDoor.com

About Motivair Corporation

Motivair Corporation, based in Buffalo, NY (USA), is a globally recognized supplier of specialty chillers and cooling systems providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, public and private sectors around the world. For more information, visit www.MotivairCorp.com

About DataSite

DataSite offers secure world-class facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, capable of accommodating varying needs in wholesale data center space. DataSite data centers are a unique blend of purpose-built, specially constructed data center facilities and expertly managed data center infrastructure designed to offer affordable colocation options that meet the demanding power density and up-time requirements of the modern computing environment. DataSite's Tier III data center design provides completely redundant and continually operating facilities that are concurrently maintainable with zero scheduled downtime.

Visit www.datasitecolo.com to learn more about DataSite's colocation services.