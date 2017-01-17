DataStax Helps First Utility Drive Better Customer Experience Through Innovative Energy Management

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) -

Transforms customer experience with at-a-glance energy information in an innovative digital application

DataStax helped First Utility undertake digital transformation to create next-gen applications

Required an entirely new data platform that could securely store and manipulate large amounts of data

DataStax, the leading provider of database software for cloud applications, today announced that First Utility, the UK's largest independent energy supplier, is using DataStax Enterprise (DSE) to develop an innovative and intelligent platform so customers can take full control of their energy usage by managing energy consumption and reducing energy bills.

Driving Better Customer Experiences

First Utility is the largest independent energy supplier in the UK, servicing almost one million households, and is committed to helping customers take control of their energy consumption to reduce waste and therefore bills. Focused on disrupting the legacy, slow-changing utilities industry, First Utility realized it needed a new platform able to securely store and manipulate large amounts of data for its MyEnergy online tool and other applications.

When first undertaking its digital transformation, First Utility considered utilizing pre-packaged software solutions that did not address its broader data management ecosystem. However, the company realized it needed its own framework for creating new applications and pursued a database platform that could accomplish innovative application delivery. First Utility chose DataStax for its integrated analytics capabilities and its ability to help adopt the skills needed to create next-generation applications.

"Investing in digital engagement is part of the way we're changing the relationship between consumer and utility provider. Delivering applications that build trust and create long-term profitable relationships with our customers is key to our business model," said Bill Wilkins, Chief Information Officer, First Utility. "DataStax Enterprise offers the data scale and analytics capabilities we need to bring these new innovations to market."

"First Utility approached DataStax as they needed to build and power a modern platform to transform customer experiences," said Simon Webster, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, DataStax. "DataStax Enterprise's distributed, responsive and intelligent architecture supports the real-time value and scale requirements of First Utility's mission-critical applications that ultimately help customers optimize their energy usage. As utility companies seek to change their relationships with their customers and provide more value to them around their use of energy, so the role of data will become more critical in the future."

Driving Customer Retention

Since rolling out its data platform, First Utility has expanded its footprint with DataStax Enterprise. Following on from the successful deployment strategy to support its innovative new platform around data analytics, First Utility wanted to bring the benefits of this approach to more traditional areas of Energy IT and deployed the framework in other mission-critical, business facing systems like its Customer Care and Billing platform.

With DSE, First Utility offers an innovative energy data analytics platform that shows customers how much energy they are using and what this equates to in terms of spending. Many households now use the advanced Smart Meter service on a weekly basis. As a result, First Utility customers that use the platform regularly use five to six percent less energy and save, on an average, £45 a year based on an annual spend of £900. Customers are also happier, and stay with them 60 percent longer than before. First Utility plans to bring more of these value-added applications to its customers DSE.

To download a copy of the First Utility case study, please click here.

