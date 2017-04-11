DataWind Appoints New CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - DataWind Inc. (TSX:DW), the leader in delivering Internet access to emerging markets, is pleased to announce that Angelo Tullo will be joining the DataWind team as the new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tullo will work with the Company's former CFO, Dan Hilton, to provide continuity for the completion of the annual audit and to ensure a seamless transition of his Chief Financial Officer duties.

Suneet Tuli, the Company's Co-Founder, President and CEO stated, "First, we would like to thank Dan for his work at DataWind and we all wish him the very best in the future. As we move forward, we are delighted to welcome Angelo Tullo. Angelo brings a wealth of financial experience gained from his many years at senior executive management levels in both public and private companies and we believe he will be a great fit for the Company."

Angelo has over 25 years of international financial and operational experience. He has served at TSX and TSX Venture listed companies as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director, Company Secretary, as well as serving on the Board. Angelo completed his Chartered Professional Accountancy designation with Price Waterhouse.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Suneet Tuli, Co-Founder, President and CEO

About DataWind

DataWind, Inc. is a leader in providing affordable mobile Internet connectivity in emerging markets. The company's patented, cloud-based technology reduces up to 97% the amount of data needed for web browsing, providing a broadband experience on any network -- even on legacy 2G networks that are still prevalent in developing countries. DataWind also provides economical smartphones and tablets that come bundled with one year of unlimited internet access, making it the largest tablet provider in India. DataWind's unique solution offers broad social and economic benefits for the billions of people around the world for whom an Internet connection was previously out of reach. DataWind is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:DW). For more information, visit www.datawind.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes information with respect to our goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "believe," and "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated June 27, 2014, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release/media advisory.