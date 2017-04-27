Date of Board Meeting

HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The board of directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKSE:2012) (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on or about 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Calgary, Canada (on or about 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time on Friday, May 12, 2017), for the purposes of, approving the first quarter results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and their publication.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability)

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, April 27, 2017

Calgary, April 27, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only