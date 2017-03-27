Datera Partners with Boston Limited to Deliver Elastic Block Storage for Enterprises and Service Providers

Companies to Showcase Cloud Technologies at WHD.global in Germany

RUST, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Datera Inc., a provider of elastic block storage for on-premises clouds, today announced a strategic partnership with Boston Limited, a high performance power-optimized technology provider and systems integrator. This partnership authorizes Boston Limited to distribute Datera Elastic Data Fabric (EDF) through all of its channels, providing customers with a complete data management infrastructure. Boston and Datera will highlight the benefits of this solution and partnership at WHD.global in Rust, Germany on March 25-31.

Datera Elastic Data Fabric software brings cloud operations and agility with enterprise-class performance to enterprises and service providers. It runs on commodity x86 servers and is distributed by Boston Limited to its channels.

"Organizations want IT solutions that provide them with flexibility, performance and agility," said Marc Fleischmann, CEO and founder of Datera. "Enterprises and service providers are looking to consolidate the data center with scalable on-premises clouds. Datera EDF offers all-flash and hybrid flash in the same cluster, across multiple service levels and dramatically simplifies operations with a self-driving storage system. Working with Boston, Datera can provide simple turn-key fast time to value block storage to customers."

"Boston is pleased to be a strategic partner for Datera's innovative next-generation Elastic Data Fabric," said Georg Klauser, Managing Director of Boston Server & Storage Solutions GmbH. "Our co-developed Boston Igloo elastic block storage solution will disrupt the traditional cloud computing world, and together we will bring software defined datacenter and storage automation to a new level."

To learn more about Datera Elastic Data Fabric and its partnership with Boston Limited, visit the company's booth (#H12) at WHD.global on March 25-31, 2017 at Europa Park in Rust, Germany. You can also follow the company on Twitter at @DateraInc and at www.datera.io.

About Datera

Datera has developed the first universal data infrastructure that supports any application, on any platform with continuous delivery and flexible economics. Enterprises and service providers rely on Datera to cost-effectively build large-scale, fully automated private and public clouds for faster application delivery and shorter time to market. This application-driven, intelligent software storage solution simplifies and automates the provisioning of infrastructure, giving customers the flexibility to add capacity and performance when and where it's needed, while reducing costs. Datera was founded by the authors and maintainers of the Linux I/O storage stack and is backed by Khosla Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Silicon Valley innovators Andy Bechtolsheim and Pradeep Sindhu.

About Boston Limited

Boston Limited has been providing cutting edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding -- we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively.