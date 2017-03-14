Datera Recognized on CRN's Inaugural Software-Defined Data Center 50 List

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Datera, the provider of elastic block storage for on-premises clouds, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Datera to its 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list. This inaugural list recognizes channel-friendly companies that provide some of the most innovative data center technology available.

Selected by CRN editors, the 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list recognizes technology vendors that are leading the way in meeting a growing need for state-of-the-art offerings that virtualize infrastructure and deliver it as a service. These vendors are instrumental in helping solution providers select and deploy the right tools for building virtualized environments -- a critical first step in transitioning customers to the cloud. In addition to honoring vendors for outstanding products and services, the list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class software-defined data center technology suppliers.

CRN editors select companies for the Software-Defined Data Center 50 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the desirability of the technology and services it makes available to its partners.

Datera was selected for its innovative Elastic Data Fabric software, which lets customers transform traditional data infrastructure through modern cloud-like simplicity. Datera Elastic Data Fabric was architected from the ground up to be operated as a service, and brings public cloud-like simplicity, scalability and agility, combined with enterprise performance and capabilities, to service provider and enterprise on-prem clouds. The Elastic Data Fabric runs on mixed all-flash and hybrid standard x86 servers, offers multi-tenancy and multiple tiers of service with industry-leading price/performance flexibility, and is seamlessly integrated with VMware, Kubernetes, OpenStack, CloudStack, Docker, and Mesosphere DC/OS.

"Data centers are evolving rapidly, with the rise of software-defined solutions enabling centralization, automation and scale on an unprecedented level," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The vendors on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 list enable solution providers to reap the powerful benefits of this new technology: optimal computing speeds, superior data storage and management capabilities, reliable power and excellent energy efficiency. We congratulate this year's Software-Defined Data Center 50 on the technical ingenuity and effective partnership-building that have earned them this important place in the IT channel."

"Datera is excited to be recognized by CRN's inaugural Software-Defined Data Center 50 list," said Marc Fleischmann, CEO and Founder of Datera. "As datacenters are re-imagined for the cloud, there's a universal need for a data management platform that blends cloud-like agility with enterprise-like performance -- across private and public clouds. Datera pioneers a data management architecture that helps to define the hybrid software-defined data center of the future, and this acknowledgement from CRN validates our transformational solution."

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/sddc50.

