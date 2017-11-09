Datera Wins 2017 Telecom Council SPIFFY Award

Cloud-Native Storage Platform Takes Home Best Fixed Telecom Opportunity

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Datera, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-native storage for modern applications, today announced it has won the Core Award for Best Fixed Telecom Opportunity at the 10th annual SPIFFY Awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Telecom Council's annual TC3 Summit.

The Core Award for Best Fixed Telecom Opportunity is one of seven SPIFFY awards recognizing outstanding startups for their dedication, technical vision and interest from the global service provider community. Each fall, the carriers comprising the Telecom Council's Service Provider Innovation Forum (SPIF) select award nominees they believe represent the best investment opportunities among more than 200 early-stage companies across a broad range of communications products and services.

"Our Service Provider Forum members review hundreds of new companies, new technologies, and ideas each year," said Liz Kerton, President of The Telecom Council. "From among the incredible amount of innovation we saw from hundreds of young communications infrastructure companies in 2017, Datera storage solutions captured the most interest from these global carriers. We're excited to see what will happen next for the company."

Designed specifically for cloud infrastructures from the core to the edge, Datera delivers a policy-driven, self-managing storage platform that provides the agility, performance and economics needed to deploy modern cloud-native applications at carrier-class scale, along with the extensibility to adapt to new technologies at the speed of innovation. With comprehensive self-service provisioning and fully-elastic self-optimization, Datera frees organizations from routine storage management tasks such as capacity planning, data migrations and provisioning, while enabling IT and storage as-a-service delivery models.

"We're delighted and honored to be recognized by the members of the Telecom Council Service Provider Forum, which underscores the innovation and value our technology is bringing to the telecommunications industry," said Marc Fleischmann, CEO and Founder of Datera. "With 5G just around the corner, the industry must now think about modern, highly-automated storage solutions that can keep pace with the coming scale and velocity of data, which is at the core of our thinking every day."

About Datera

Datera is taking storage into the data era. Unlike traditional storage, all-flash arrays or typical cloud storage, Datera offers the only cloud-native data infrastructure for modern applications and clouds from enterprise to edge that delivers the breakthrough business agility and extensibility customers really want with the enterprise-class performance and better-than-cloud economics they really need.

About the Telecom Council

The Telecom Council of Silicon Valley is Where Telecom Meets Innovation. We connect the companies who are building communication networks, with the people and ideas that are creating them -- by putting those companies, research, ideas, capital and human expertise from across the globe together in the same room. Last year, The Telecom Council connected over 2,000 executives from 750 telecom companies and 60 fixed and wireless carriers across 40 meeting topics. By joining, speaking, sponsoring, or simply participating in a meeting, there are many ways telecom companies of any size can leverage the Telecom Council network. For more information and to join our invitation list, visit: https://www.telecomcouncil.com.