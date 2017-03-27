Dates Announced for 10th Annual Whale Shark Festival in Isla Mujeres, a "Pueblo Magico" Destination

ISLA MUJERES, MEXICO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Celebrating the beauty and culture of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, the Isla Mujeres Department of Tourism, with ecotourism company and international Festival sponsor Ceviche Tours, announce the dates for the 10th annual Whale Shark Festival, a cultural extravaganza showcasing the achievements, traditions and environmental splendor of the island.

The Festival will be held July 20-23, 2017 in Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico, a short trip from Cancun International Airport. Isla Mujeres was honored by the Mexico Tourism Board recently as a "Pueblo Magico" (magical village) destination.

Last year thousands of people attended the family-friendly Whale Shark Festival, where guests can swim with whale sharks, the largest fish in the ocean and an endangered species. Isla Mujeres is the home to the largest aggregation of whale sharks in the world. They can also join in traditional dancing, enjoy local food and work by local artisans, visit the turtle farm, snorkel and dive the reefs surrounding the island and more.

Featured at the Festival will be Ch'ooj Ajauil, an organization dedicated to the monitoring, study and conservation of the pelagic organisms in the Mexican Atlantic; and Amigos de Isla Contoy, a 501c3 non-profit working to advance education on sustainable marine conservation and ecotourism in the region.

Fun for the Whole Family

The 10th annual Whale Shark Festival kicks off with a parade on Thursday, July 20. Following will be activities for children such as sand sculpting events and crafting fun. Exhibitions showcasing the beauty of the island will feature presentations by marine biologists, whale shark murals, photography and local handcrafted works of art.

