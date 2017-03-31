Dates and menus announced for eighth annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will return for its eighth year Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, with exciting new dishes debuting alongside returning festival favorites. Fans can now visit www.SwanDolphinFoodandWineClassic.com to view the 2017 food menu as well as book overnight packages and purchase tickets.

Highlights of the 2017 menu include featured items from the hotel's signature restaurants: Kobe beef mini burgers from The Fountain; seared Yellowfin Tuna salad from Todd English's bluezoo; and oven-roasted beef from Shula's Steakhouse. Returning dishes include the popular dragon sushi roll from Kimonos and fish 'n' chips from Garden Grove.

Also returning this year will be Carnival Corner and Chinatown, offering specialty cuisine in immersive themed areas, as well as the Sunday Bubbles Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 29. Original dessert offerings will once again be served by World Champion Pastry Chef Laurent Branlard. For a full list of current menu offerings, please visit www.swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com/eat/menu/all.html.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at more than 50 stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel's award-winning restaurants and wine from more than 30 wineries amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel's scenic causeway. The event also includes hands-on seminars with the hotel's chefs and certified beverage experts.

Overnight and multiple-night package options are available and can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850:

One-night packages start at $424, and include room accommodations and two tickets to the outdoor festival (seminar tickets and beer garden tickets may be added for an additional fee)

Two-night packages start at $824, and include room accommodations and two tickets to the outdoor festival for both nights (seminar tickets and beer garden tickets may be added for an additional fee)

Individual ticket options are also available and can be purchased at www.SwanDolphinFoodandWineClassic.com (pricing is inclusive of tax and service fees):

Advance-purchase, event-only tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings on the causeway are $115 per person

Upgraded tickets, including unlimited tastings on the causeway and access to the beer garden, are $140 per person

For the latest information about the event, visit www.SwanDolphinFoodandWineClassic.com, like www.facebook.com/swananddolphin or call 1-800-227-1500.