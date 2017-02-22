Datical Announces Record-Breaking 2016

The Leader in Database Release Automation Continues Dramatic Growth Through Product Innovation, Customer Growth and Significant Company Momentum

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Datical, the leading provider of database release automation solutions, closed a record 2016 with unprecedented growth. The company more than doubled year-over-year revenue, expanded its customer base, added to its seasoned executive team, secured a new round of funding, and drove market and product innovation. Datical continues to see overwhelming momentum as organizations work to remove the application release bottleneck created by the database as application release cycles become shorter and faster.

The road to digital transformation can be a bumpy one for enterprises as today's business climate requires continuous innovation. According to a recent IDG Research survey from IT leaders, application developers and database administrators, findings indicated that database administrators are unable to keep up with the pace and frequency of database changes caused by the accelerated pace of application releases. Ninety-one percent of database administrators and 90 percent of application development managers cited database updates as the number one cause for application release delays. This creates a bottleneck and delays digital transformation initiatives.

"Datical is leading the way for modernization and improvement of the database release process to remove this as a barrier to delivering new application innovation," said Derek Hutson, CEO of Datical. "We've proven it this past year with our own product innovations, expanded customer and partner ecosystem, and industry recognition. All of this underscores our mission to radically improve and simplify the ability to deliver continuous application innovation by automating the database release process."

Datical 2016 corporate and product milestones

More than doubled customer and revenue growth year over year. New customers include NBC Universal, Delta Dental and Radial (formerly eBay Enterprise).

Continued product innovation with significant R&D investment and the unveiling of Datical DB 4.0, the latest product version that enables customers to package deployment of database changes alongside application changes with a single click.

Secured $8 million Series B funding, led by S3 Ventures with participation from existing investors -- Mercury Fund and Austin Ventures.

Forged a strategic integration with XebiaLabs, a recognized leader in DevOps and continuous delivery software tools, to better harness the effects of faster, more frequent application release cycles, and drive value through application release and database deployment automation.

Expanded seasoned leadership team with the appointment of Patti Soch as CFO and Matt Fox as vice president of business development. Datical also added Brian Smith, managing director at S3 Ventures, and Rick Jackson, chief marketing officer at Qlik, to its board of directors, and brought on Jamie Erbes, currently Google Cloud Platform's director of customer engagement, as a strategic advisor.

Recognized by Gartner in its "Cool Vendors in IT Automation, 2016" report, which encourages IT executives to consider Datical to improve the efficiency of their DevOps programs as well as reduce application performance and security risks by automating the deployment of database changes.

Named to the Database Trends & Applications 100 2016, a list of the companies that matter most in data.





