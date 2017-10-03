Datical Announces Support for Mission Critical Applications on IBM Db2 for z/OS

Leader in database automation brings DevOps to the largest mainframe database to give enterprises faster application releases

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - GARTNER SYMPOSIUM/ITXPO 2017 - Datical, the leading provider of database release automation solutions, today announced support for Db2® for z/OS®, the undisputed leader for storing and harnessing mission critical data, to bring automation to the mainframe as enterprises continue to digitally transform.

Now with Datical's support for applications running on Db2 for z/OS, organizations across a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, insurance and banking, are armed with the speed and flexibility needed to automate database deployments without disrupting mission critical applications.

"Historically, mainframes have been the go-to platform for enterprises that work with massive amounts of critical transactional data, such as billing and payment processing, inventory tracking and product catalog information," said Pete Pickerill, VP of product strategy, Datical. "As organizations implement agile and DevOps across the entire IT landscape, they've forgotten to modernize the management of the important part of the application -- the database. This is really about giving our customers the solutions they've been asking for to help them overcome the challenge of maintaining mission critical applications on legacy mainframe systems while adopting modern DevOps processes."

Datical, which also supports Oracle Database, IBM Db2 for Linux, Unix and Windows, Microsoft SQL Server and EnterpriseDB, is unique because it manages application database changes alongside application code and keeps everything -- application code, people and processes -- in sync as new application releases work their way from development through testing, and ultimately, on to production. This enables application teams to close the DevOps gap.

"As database platforms like Db2 for z/OS continue to lead, enterprises are struggling to modernize systems that have been manually crafted for years," said Craig S. Mullins, president and principal consultant, Mullins Consulting, Inc. "The market is undergoing a massive transformation, and enterprises need solutions like Datical to integrate database change with their application release automation processes to meet market and customer needs."

To learn more about how Datical is bringing DevOps to Db2 for z/OS, or for a demo, stop by Datical booth #956 in the Pacific Hall at the Gartner Symposium/ITXPO from Oct. 1-5 in Orlando, Fla.

Datical's mission is to radically improve and simplify the application release process by automating database management. Datical solutions deliver the database release automation capabilities technology executives need to get the most out of their Agile, DevOps and Continuous Delivery investments. With Datical database release automation organizations can shorten the time it takes to bring applications to market while eliminating the security vulnerabilities, costly errors, data loss and downtime often associated with current database deployment methods. For more information, visit www.datical.com, call 949-DATICAL or connect via @Datical.