Datical Launches Partner Program to Unite and Empower the DevOps Ecosystem

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Datical, the leading provider of database release automation solutions, today announced it has launched the Datical Partner Program. The program will connect the world's most popular DevOps vendors and systems integrators to bring DevOps to the database, and provide customers with new innovations and efforts to remove the biggest delay to the digital transformation initiative -- the database. Datical will support partners in the strategic program with additional services opportunities, resources and industry expert collaboration to capitalize on the growing need to radically improve the application release process and help customers deliver faster, better and more secure applications.

New partners will join more than a dozen recognizable IT companies that currently partner with Datical, including CloudBees, Delphix, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Pivotal and XebiaLabs. The Datical Partner Program will provide support and encourage knowledge-share across all industry sectors to help organizations understand and improve the database release process with the common goal of driving innovation around application delivery.

"DevOps takes an ecosystem to bring it to life. It's important for all of us to work together to execute on the promise of DevOps, to provide each other with the automated tools, support and services needed to achieve success and meet our customer end goals," said Rishi Singh, director at Capgemini. "Creating a formal partnership with Datical and being part of the Datical Partner Program is the next logical step to create and deliver business and technology solutions that fit our customers' needs and drive the results they want."

The Datical Partner Program targets systems integrators, technology alliances and strategic partners, providing benefits such as:

Connection to a marketplace where partners can learn about complementary technologies and expand their solution into new, global groups and areas

Access to training, support, tools and additional business resources

Opportunities to participate in deployment activities

Opportunities to participate in joint marketing efforts with Datical

Direct contact to Datical experts





"Partners are vital to creating innovative solutions that accelerate the software development process for our customers. Our mission is to improve and simplify the application release process by modernizing and automating the database release process, and collaboration with best-in-class partners helps us deliver even more value with customers," said Derek Hutson, CEO of Datical.

Datical is transforming the way businesses build software so they can deliver better customer experiences faster. The company strategically guides some of the world's most admired companies through their digital transformation and database deployment modernization efforts. The Datical database release automation solution is designed to break the application release logjam created by today's manual database deployment processes. Datical improves productivity and performance, allowing development, test and DBA staff to focus on more important projects and initiatives.

About Datical, Inc.

Datical's mission is to radically improve and simplify the application release process by automating database management. Datical solutions deliver the database release automation capabilities technology executives need to get the most out of their Agile, DevOps and Continuous Delivery investments. With Datical database release automation organizations can shorten the time it takes to bring applications to market while eliminating the security vulnerabilities, costly errors, data loss and downtime often associated with current database deployment methods. For more information, visit www.datical.com, call 949-DATICAL or connect via @datical.