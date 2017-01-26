Dating and Relationship Expert Julie Spira Named "Best Dating Coach," at the 2017 iDate Awards

Spira is Celebrated for her Excellence in Navigating Love

MIAMI, FL --(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Julie Spira, who ranks as the most influential person in dating and online dating, was named "Best Dating Coach," at the iDate 2017 Awards. The iDate Awards represents the best dating and social networking has to offer the public. The awards include 13 categories and is the largest gathering of executives who specialize in online dating, matchmaking, mobile dating, and the growing niche dating industry.

Spira, CEO of Cyber-Dating Expert, was one of five finalists in her category and received a majority of the votes. Other winners of the iDate Awards included Match, eHarmony, and mobile app, Bumble. Spira, who specializes in coaching singles who are looking for love online, is an accomplished dating coach and bestseller author who helps people looking for love in the digital age.

"Its great to be recognized for something that I'm truly passionate about," said 2017 Best Dating Coach winner, Julie Spira. "When you love playing cupid, it's a joy to help those who desire love to date smarter, with the goal of finding their soul mates."

Held on location in Miami, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, the Internet Dating Conference is the largest trade show and business conference for the online dating, social networking, and matchmaking industries. Several business meetings are held each year covering the technology, management and marketing for the industry. The Miami conference is the largest. Held each January, it focuses on the multi-billion dollar global dating industry.

Julie Spira is a dating and relationship expert who has become the go-to person in the media for online dating and mobile dating advice. She's been featured in over 1000 media stories and has been helping singles find love for over two decades by helping them find their perfect match.

